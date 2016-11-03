Poore talks about more LRSD budget cuts and three school closures

click to enlarge TALKING CUTS: Michael Poore.

t superintendent, is talking this afternoon but additional budget cuts in anticipation of loss of desegregation money.Benji Hardy is on hand and will update. But on the list of potential school closures areschools, all well under capacity and within relatively easy reach of other schools.Poore said he'd like to convertto a pre-school center. He said he hoped for more state resources to expand pre-K. The Republican legislative majority threw pre-K out of its party platform, FYI.enrollment has dropped sharply. He said its staff and students could move to Stephens Elementary. He hoped it could retain church partners that have helped the school.has 316 students in a zone that has lost students over the last 15 years. He said they'd probably be moved to three or four different schools, all perhaps closer to their homes. Thealternative school would move into the Wilson building from its existing site.None of these are set in stone yet, but a starting point for discussions next week.He added that a pris also on the list that might be closed. They'd have the new pre-K at Carver as an alternative. He hopes to open more three-year-old and birth-to-three slots.(Carver is no more than a mile from a the big new eStem charter school just approved for new construction by the state Board of Education, which now controls the Little Rock School District. Efficiency? Uh huh.)Poore also continued the discussion of asking voters to extend an existing millage for bond debt to create additional money for the new Southwest Little Rock high school, plus work at McClellan and Fair High Schools, perhaps as new K-8 schools, and repairs to other schools. He said several times: "No new taxes."Jobs will be cuts, but no figures were given. He will push for bigger enrollments in high school classes, for example. That will tighten jobs.