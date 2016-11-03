Find out more →

Get unlimited access. Become a digital member!

Arkansas Blog

Archives | RSS

Thursday, November 3, 2016

Poore talks about more LRSD budget cuts and three school closures

Posted By on Thu, Nov 3, 2016 at 3:20 PM

click to enlarge TALKING CUTS: Michael Poore.
  • TALKING CUTS: Michael Poore.

Michael Poore, Little Rock School District superintendent, is talking this afternoon but additional budget cuts in anticipation of loss of desegregation money.

Benji Hardy is on hand and will update. But on the list of potential school closures  are Carver, Franklin and Wilson schools, all well under capacity and within relatively easy reach of other schools.

Poore said he'd like to convert Carver to a pre-school center. He said he hoped for more state resources to expand pre-K. The Republican legislative majority threw pre-K out of its party platform, FYI.

Franklin enrollment has dropped sharply. He said its staff and students could move to Stephens Elementary. He hoped it could retain church partners that have helped the school.

Wilson has 316 students in a zone that has lost students over the last 15 years. He said they'd probably be moved to three or four different schools, all perhaps closer to their homes. The Hamilton Learning Academy alternative school would move into the Wilson building from its existing site.

None of these are set in stone yet, but a starting point for discussions next week.

He added that a pre-school at the former Woodruff Elementary is also on the list that might be closed. They'd have the new pre-K at Carver as an alternative. He hopes to open more three-year-old and birth-to-three slots.

(Carver is no more than a mile from a the big new eStem charter school just approved for new construction by the state Board of Education, which now controls the Little Rock School District. Efficiency? Uh huh.)

Poore also continued the discussion of asking voters to extend an existing millage for bond debt to create additional money for the new Southwest Little Rock high school, plus work at McClellan and Fair High Schools, perhaps as new K-8 schools, and repairs to other schools. He said several times: "No new taxes."

Tags: , ,

Instapaper
Share
Favorite
Comments (1)
Email

Speaking of Little Rock School District, Michael Poore

Comments

Showing 1-1 of 1

Add a comment

 
Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS
Showing 1-1 of 1

Add a comment

More by Max Brantley

Readers also liked…

Most Shared

Most Viewed

Most Recent Comments

Top Commenters

Blogroll

Site Index

News

Cover Story / Arkansas Reporter / The Week That Was / The Observer / Editorial / Max Brantley / Ernest Dumas / Gene Lyons / Jay Barth / Words / Guest Writer / Letters

Entertainment

A&E Feature / To-Do List / In Brief / Movie Reviews / Music Reviews / Theater Reviews / A&E News / Art Notes / Media / Dining Reviews / Dining Guide / Calendar / Gallery Listings

This Week's Cover

Cover of this issue of The Arkansas Times

Quick Links

  • El Latino
  • Best Lawyers
  • UALR Public Radio
  • Fox 16 News
  • Savvy Kids

Special Publications

Cover
 

© 2016 Arkansas Times | 201 East Markham, Suite 200, Little Rock, AR 72201
Powered by Foundation