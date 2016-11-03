Find out more →

Get unlimited access. Become a digital member!

Arkansas Blog

Archives | RSS

  |  

Thursday, November 3, 2016

Arkansas Elections Republicans dispute lawsuit over Jefferson County poll watching

Posted By on Thu, Nov 3, 2016 at 2:02 PM

The Republican Party has responded to a lawsuit over polling place activities by Jefferson County Election Commissioner by disputing all the points raised.

The lawsuit questioned Stu Soffer's role as both a poll watcher, who can challenge voters' eligibility, and an election commissioner who decides such challengers. Local voters also said they'd found his presence intimidating.

The response said, among others that: Soffer is no longer a poll watcher; he legally COULD be a poll watcher; if poll watching presented a conflict in a voter challenge with his office as election commissioner, he could recuse; the plaintiffs in the case had no standing.

Here's the Republican Party's full response.
Soffer himself said:

“My action on the first day of early voting at the Jefferson County Courthouse in the County Clerk’s Office were all within the law and necessary to preempt election fraud by the Democratic Party and County Clerk. Three prepared voting machines were discovered and subsequently removed from County Clerk’s private office, as witnessed by a State Board of Election Commissioners election monitor. This was the only time I held myself out as a poll watcher.” 
He called attention to statements attached to the response that said his concern was with voting machines in the county clerk's office and that he had surrendered his role as poll watcher after that issue was addressed. He said he had challenged no voters.

Tags: , , , , ,

Instapaper
Share
Favorite
Comments
Email

Speaking of...

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

More by Max Brantley

Readers also liked…

  • Rep. Nate Bell battles Bail Bond board director

    Rep. Nate Bell butted heads with the head of the state Bail Bond licensing board last week on a bill that would enhance law enforcement powers for bail bondsmen. Get your popcorn.
    • by Max Brantley
    • Mar 15, 2015

  • The inspiring Hillary Clinton

    Hillary Clinton's campaign for president illustrates again the double standard applied to women. Some writers get it. They even find the supposedly unlikable Clinton inspiring.
    • by Max Brantley
    • Oct 16, 2016

  • Nine groups announce opposition to school privatization bill

    A coalition of education advocates announced today their firm opposition to HB1733, which would allow the state to privatize public school districts declared in academic distress.
    • by Max Brantley
    • Mar 16, 2015

Most Shared

Most Viewed

Most Recent Comments

Top Commenters

Blogroll

Site Index

News

Cover Story / Arkansas Reporter / The Week That Was / The Observer / Editorial / Max Brantley / Ernest Dumas / Gene Lyons / Jay Barth / Words / Guest Writer / Letters

Entertainment

A&E Feature / To-Do List / In Brief / Movie Reviews / Music Reviews / Theater Reviews / A&E News / Art Notes / Media / Dining Reviews / Dining Guide / Calendar / Gallery Listings

This Week's Cover

Cover of this issue of The Arkansas Times

Quick Links

  • El Latino
  • Best Lawyers
  • UALR Public Radio
  • Fox 16 News
  • Savvy Kids

Special Publications

Cover
 

© 2016 Arkansas Times | 201 East Markham, Suite 200, Little Rock, AR 72201
Powered by Foundation