Thursday, November 3, 2016

The ghost of J. Edgar: Evidence mounts of FBI vendetta against Hillary

Posted By on Thu, Nov 3, 2016 at 11:11 AM

click to enlarge EVIDENCE?:: Who needs it when the FBI's target is Hillary Clinton.
  • EVIDENCE?:: Who needs it when the FBI's target is Hillary Clinton.
Read this and then tell me you still trust the FBI. (Some may be straight. But how do you know which ones?)

Crus: Right-wing hit job turns into another Whitewater-style investigation in search of a crime despite absence of evidence. Media leaks galore. Policy violations aplenty. And we let these guys enforce the law?

Speaking of FBI, Hillary Clinton

© 2016 Arkansas Times
