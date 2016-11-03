Find out more →

Thursday, November 3, 2016

Van Buren's Courtney Cochran named 2017 Arkansas Teacher of the Year

Courtney Cochran, a Van Buren Spanish teacher in her 11th year of teaching, was named today the 2017 Arkansas Teacher of the Year.

Cochran teaches six levels of Spanish at Van Buren High. She started the pre-AP Spanish program and wrote a curriculum for Spanish Heritage Learners. As a ninth grade teacher, she started an Organic World Language program. She provides translation services for migrant families, helps a local children's emergency shelter and volunteers with the Girl Scouts.

The state prize comes with a $14,000 award, on top of $1,000 as a semi-finalist. She begins a one-year tenure July 1, during which she can have a paid administrative leave for professional development and serve as a non-voting member on the state Board of Education.

