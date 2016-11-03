Van Buren's Courtney Cochran named 2017 Arkansas Teacher of the Year

click to enlarge Twitter

COURTNEY COCHRAN

, a Van Buren Spanish teacher in her 11th year of teaching, was named today the 2017Cochran teaches six levels of Spanish at Van Buren High. She started the pre-AP Spanish program and wrote a curriculum for Spanish Heritage Learners. As a ninth grade teacher, she started an Organic World Language program. She provides translation services for migrant families, helps a local children's emergency shelter and volunteers with the Girl Scouts.The state prize comes with a $14,000 award, on top of $1,000 as a semi-finalist. She begins a one-year tenure July 1, during which she can have a paid administrative leave for professional development and serve as a non-voting member on the state Board of Education.