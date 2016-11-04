Find out more →

Friday, November 4, 2016

Ever check your kid's backpack?

Posted By on Fri, Nov 4, 2016 at 12:38 PM

A parent provided this image of a school worksheet brought home from the Little Rock School District's Roberts Elementary in western Little Rock.

Anybody seen one tailored to Hillary Clinton?


