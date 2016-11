Joint Audit: A sour state investment in private business

With Issue 3 before voters, the Legislative Joint Auditing Committee turned in a report today on the poor results of a foray into state-subsidized venture capital.Issue 3 would unleash city, county and state officials to issue unlimited taxpayer-backed bonds to support private business investments. Are public officials up to the job?Worth studying is the look at the results of theof 2001. It created theand then the— funded by private capital and with a line of credit secured by $10 million fromreserve funds and $60 million in transferable state income tax credits.Net result as of Dec. 31, 2015? Net position of related investment activities was a NEGATIVE $7.6 million. Noted: The state ended its relationship withthe original private partner, Dec. 31.Auditors concluded that the plan brought some investment to businesses in the state and no collateral had been expended as yet. But* If the performance of the investment fund does not continue to improve, the solvency of the trust will become at risk. Collateral would have to be tapped, meaning a loss of general revenue dollars.* The deal was better for Cimarron Capital Partners than it was for the state. Cimarron made $5.1 million in fees and retained ownership in investments, plus its losses were capped at $100,000. The state fund is left with a $24.2 million loan balance and investment equity of $16.6 million, producing the $7.6 million negative position.* Constitutional questions remain about using a state agency, ADFA, and its employees. to essentially hold an equity position in a private business. Auditors suggest getting an attorney general's opinion.* A potential $60 million contingency exists for the state from the tax credit program. This could come into play if the fund has losses not covered by the line of credit or reserve funds.The link provided above on the audit includes a list of funds and individual businesses in which the state-backed money has been put to use.It raises again the question: Do we really want to EXPAND government investing in private business, even at the city level?Vote for private enterprise and a free market.VOTE NO ON ISSUE 3.