Memorial bench dedicated for Eugene Ellison, killed by LR police

IN MEMORY: Lawrence Ellison, brother of Eugene Ellison, sits on the new memorial bench.

Thetoday dedicated a memorial bench to, killed in a 2010 confrontation in his apartment withs. The bench is in, by the duck pond.and the Ellison family members took part. Family includes sons Troy and Spencer Ellison, one a current and one a former Little Rock police officer.The bench includes a plaque with an inscription, “The Mark of the Educated Man.”Ellison was killed by a shot fired from outside his apartment by one of two police officers working private security. They'd walked in an open door to check on him, they said. He threatened them with a cane, they said. The shooting was ruled justifiable, though the family's attorney has asked for further criminal review by the prosecutor. A civil suit over the shooting death was settled by the city for $900,000. The apartment complex owner also settled for an undisclosed amount. The settlement with the city included the memorial bench.