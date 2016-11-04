Find out more →

Get unlimited access. Become a digital member!

Arkansas Blog

Archives | RSS

Friday, November 4, 2016

Razorback women take a knee during National Anthem; angry fans erupt

Posted By on Fri, Nov 4, 2016 at 7:21 AM

TAIKING A KNEE: Razorback basketball players. - KARK
  • KARK
  • TAIKING A KNEE: Razorback basketball players.

Six members of the Razorback women's basketball team kneeled during the playing of the National Anthem before an exhibition game in Fayetteville Thursday night and the angry response includes threats of university funding cuts by Republican legislators.

Here's the report in the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.

Jordan Danberry, a sophomore from Conway, was quoted:

Recently, you all know that there's been a lot of killings from police officers of African-Americans and other minorities. Me and my teammates took a knee today during the national anthem to speak for those who are oppressed. As Razorback student-athletes, we have a platform to do that.

Another player, Keiryn Swenson, who stood erect with hand over her heart, said she honored a late cousin who served in the military. But she also said she supported her teammates and the movement inspired by a pro football quarterback.

The women's coach, Jimmy Dykes, and UA Athletic Director Jeff Long stood tall.

Said Dykes:

We have had tremendous dialogue as a staff with them over the last couple of weeks and even before that individually. I met with them as a group this week on a couple of occasions. They had very, very strong, well-informed, educated opinions based on their real-life experiences, their real-life emotions. I am very, very proud of them.

They know I have their back 100 percent. Because we do live in a country that is the land of the free and the home of the brave. I know we spent a lot of time visiting with them, and they understood everything that is going into this evening."
Long issued a statement:

In this country, we value everyone's right to voice their opinions and views. University campuses are places of learning and thus places where differences of opinion and varying perspectives are recognized. We respect the rights of our student-athletes and all individuals to express themselves on important issues in our nation.

I probably need not tell you that the majority of Hog nation seemed to disagree with Long. The Hogville message board gives you a taste. Jerk the players' scholarships, many said.

Sen. Jim Hendren, a fighter pilot who's waged a long and unhappy social media campaign against the Kaepernick-inspired protests in other venues, commented on Twitter:


As I've remarked to Hendren before, I don't for a minute disagree with him or anyone who doesn't like the protests. But every national ritual— anthem, pledge, flag waving— is not solely about the military, it's about the totality of the American ideal. This includes brave people of conscience who express dissent against a sometimes tyrannical majority (a principle that got us started in the first place). I think, by the way, that Hendren understands that better than some legislators, he's just deeply offended by flag protests. Gov. Asa Hutchinson quickly retweeted Hendren's message, naturally.

Republican Rep. Laurie Rushing said on Twitter: "I just might take a knee on UA funding." Sen. Jason Rapert rebroadcast  her message and he added: "Perhaps we should reconsider the UofA Budget since some in leadership don't get it."

Search @jefflongUA on Twitter and you'll find a torrent of abuse, including calls by a Republican student group for the firing of Dykes. The same for @coachjimmydykes. "Leave out state you shameful man," said one.

My take:

Is there anything more un-American than saying retribution should be taken against a public university for failing to stifle unpopular speech by its students?  Does the 1st Amendment allow a public institution to prescribe acceptable speech? The U.S. Supreme Court has spoken eloquently on this subject, from protecting those who refused to take an oath during World War II to Antonin Scalia on the perils of criminalizing flag burning. Deplore it. Criticize it. But punish it? That's NOT what Jim Hendren and others on the battlefield are fighting for.

Scott Faldon, the former Fort Smith sportswriter,  commented trenchantly on Twitter that many of the fans now planning to "boycott" women's basketball probably couldn't name a single player. He also wondered how many of the critics would have supported six players who took the court  wearing Make America Great Again caps.

And if I may trot out again memorable court opinions and a Dale Bumpers speech in support of 1st Amendment rights in the face of patriotic fervor. These include a case in Washington County, Ark., overturning discipline of students who refused to say the Pledge of Allegiance. And, finally, Justice Robert Jackson's immortal words:

“If there is any fixed star in our constitutional constellation, it is that no official, high or petty, can prescribe what shall be orthodox in politics, nationalism, religion, or other matters of opinion or force citizens to confess by word or act their faith therein. If there are any circumstances which permit an exception, they do not now occur to us.”


Tags: , , , , , , , , ,

Instapaper
Share
Favorite
Comments (1)
Email

Speaking of...

Comments

Showing 1-1 of 1

Add a comment

 
Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS
Showing 1-1 of 1

Add a comment

More by Max Brantley

Readers also liked…

Most Shared

Most Viewed

Most Recent Comments

Top Commenters

Blogroll

Site Index

News

Cover Story / Arkansas Reporter / The Week That Was / The Observer / Editorial / Max Brantley / Ernest Dumas / Gene Lyons / Jay Barth / Words / Guest Writer / Letters

Entertainment

A&E Feature / To-Do List / In Brief / Movie Reviews / Music Reviews / Theater Reviews / A&E News / Art Notes / Media / Dining Reviews / Dining Guide / Calendar / Gallery Listings

This Week's Cover

Cover of this issue of The Arkansas Times

Quick Links

  • El Latino
  • Best Lawyers
  • UALR Public Radio
  • Fox 16 News
  • Savvy Kids

Special Publications

Cover
 

© 2016 Arkansas Times | 201 East Markham, Suite 200, Little Rock, AR 72201
Powered by Foundation