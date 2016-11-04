Razorback women take a knee during National Anthem; angry fans erupt

Six members of the Razorback women's basketball team kneeled during the playing of the National Anthem before an exhibition game in Fayetteville Thursday night and the angry response includes threats of university funding cuts by Republican legislators.
Jordan Danberry, a sophomore from Conway, was quoted:
Recently, you all know that there's been a lot of killings from police officers of African-Americans and other minorities. Me and my teammates took a knee today during the national anthem to speak for those who are oppressed. As Razorback student-athletes, we have a platform to do that.
Another player, Keiryn Swenson, who stood erect with hand over her heart, said she honored a late cousin who served in the military. But she also said she supported her teammates and the movement inspired by a pro football quarterback.
The women's coach, Jimmy Dykes, and UA Athletic Director Jeff Long stood tall.
Said Dykes:
We have had tremendous dialogue as a staff with them over the last couple of weeks and even before that individually. I met with them as a group this week on a couple of occasions. They had very, very strong, well-informed, educated opinions based on their real-life experiences, their real-life emotions. I am very, very proud of them.
They know I have their back 100 percent. Because we do live in a country that is the land of the free and the home of the brave. I know we spent a lot of time visiting with them, and they understood everything that is going into this evening."
Long issued a statement:
In this country, we value everyone's right to voice their opinions and views. University campuses are places of learning and thus places where differences of opinion and varying perspectives are recognized. We respect the rights of our student-athletes and all individuals to express themselves on important issues in our nation.
Sen. Jim Hendren, a fighter pilot who's waged a long and unhappy social media campaign against the Kaepernick-inspired protests in other venues, commented on Twitter:
As I've remarked to Hendren before, I don't for a minute disagree with him or anyone who doesn't like the protests. But every national ritual— anthem, pledge, flag waving— is not solely about the military, it's about the totality of the American ideal. This includes brave people of conscience who express dissent against a sometimes tyrannical majority (a principle that got us started in the first place). I think, by the way, that Hendren understands that better than some legislators, he's just deeply offended by flag protests. Gov. Asa Hutchinson quickly retweeted Hendren's message, naturally.
Republican Rep. Laurie Rushing said on Twitter: "I just might take a knee on UA funding." Sen. Jason Rapert rebroadcast her message and he added: "Perhaps we should reconsider the UofA Budget since some in leadership don't get it."
Is there anything more un-American than saying retribution should be taken against a public university for failing to stifle unpopular speech by its students? Does the 1st Amendment allow a public institution to prescribe acceptable speech? The U.S. Supreme Court has spoken eloquently on this subject, from protecting those who refused to take an oath during World War II to Antonin Scalia on the perils of criminalizing flag burning. Deplore it. Criticize it. But punish it? That's NOT what Jim Hendren and others on the battlefield are fighting for.
Scott Faldon, the former Fort Smith sportswriter, commented trenchantly on Twitter that many of the fans now planning to "boycott" women's basketball probably couldn't name a single player. He also wondered how many of the critics would have supported six players who took the court wearing Make America Great Again caps.
And if I may trot out again memorable court opinions and a Dale Bumpers speech in support of 1st Amendment rights in the face of patriotic fervor. These include a case in Washington County, Ark., overturning discipline of students who refused to say the Pledge of Allegiance. And, finally, Justice Robert Jackson's immortal words:
“If there is any fixed star in our constitutional constellation, it is that no official, high or petty, can prescribe what shall be orthodox in politics, nationalism, religion, or other matters of opinion or force citizens to confess by word or act their faith therein. If there are any circumstances which permit an exception, they do not now occur to us.”
The Democratic Party has sued Stu Soffer, a Jefferson County election commissioner, because he's gotten himself designated an official Republican poll watcher for early voting in the Jefferson County Courthouse. /more/
Democrats have filed suits in four important battleground states — Ohio, Pennsylvania, Nevada and Arizona — to thwart what they see as voter intimidation tactics by supporters of Donald Trump to depress voting, particularly in minority-heavy precincts. /more/
Channel 4 has been following a National Anthem protest episode in Bauxite, where a mother complained that her son was knocked over by a football teammate for kneeling during the playing of the National Anthem at the pep rally. /more/
Tom Courtway, president of the University of Central Arkansas, has invited all on campus to a so-called forum on medical marijuana. Missing from the discussion: Advocates of ballot propositions on the issue. /more/
A full page ad in Sunday's New York Times, signed by 21 religious figures, was styled as a "Declaration of Dependence Upon God and His Holy Bible." Sen. Jason Rapert, who's gone full-time into the preaching business, was a signatory along with the likes of faux historian David Barton, Kenneth Copeland, James Dobson and Creflo Dollar. /more/
Sen. Jason Rapert sent me a Tweet early this morning claiming that Facebook had relented and reinstated some anti-Muslim Facebook posts that had been removed for violation of the private social media company's "community standards." True or not, he still doesn't get the U.S. Constitution. /more/
Sen. Jason Rapert's anti-Muslim views have won him national attention again. His call to ban entry of Muslims to the U.S. apparently got him taken down on Facebook and the senator is NOT happy about it. /more/
Several former workers from Growing Gods' Kingdom have told the Times that two of the Harris girls were signed in to the preschool on a daily basis but were not in attendance. This raises the question of whether the preschool improperly claimed public funds for the girls.
The Arkansas Public Policy Panel is urging supporters of the Little Rock School District to tell state Board of Education members they oppose applications to be heard this week to dramatically expand the number of charter school seats in the Little Rock School District.
It was a long but fascinating day at the Arkansas Arts Center as the five architecture firms chosen as finalists for to renovate and add on to the Arts Center presented their philosophies of work and their ideas on how to meet the Arts Center's desire to connect to the park and city. This will be a skeletal rundown of what I heard today over five hours, with more detail to come later.