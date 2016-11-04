Find out more →

Get unlimited access. Become a digital member!

Arkansas Blog

Archives | RSS

Friday, November 4, 2016

Reminder: Corporate welfare lobbyists want your money to fight pain relief for the sick

Posted By on Fri, Nov 4, 2016 at 6:40 AM

click to enlarge VOTE NO: Same group pushing this corporate welfare is opposing medical marijuana relief for sick people.
  • VOTE NO: Same group pushing this corporate welfare is opposing medical marijuana relief for sick people.
The coalition fighting medical marijuana has scheduled yet another news conference to repeat again their opposition to providing comfort to people with a variety of physical ailments.

The likes of cops, the right-wing religionists of the Family Council, the eternally conservative Farm Bureau and others will be there.

Advocates of medical marijuana should note that a leading member and financial backer of this coalition is the Arkansas State Chamber of Commerce. The chamber is also leading the fight to transfer taxpayer money into the treasuries of private business and to give tax money to chamber of commerce lobbyists who do many things against the broader public interest, including LOBBY AGAINST MEDICAL MARIJUANA for sick people.

My point: VOTE NO ON ISSUE 3, the corporate welfare bonanza.

Issue 3 is so bad, the Arkansas Municipal League is already circulating corrective legislation in the event it passes. Giving every crossroads hamlet in Arkansas the ability to hand out bonds to whatever Music Man comes to town with a smile and a shoeshine is a ticket to government ruination and the Municipal League knows it.

Tags: , , , ,

Instapaper
Share
Favorite
Comments
Email

Speaking of...

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

More by Max Brantley

Readers also liked…

Most Shared

Most Viewed

Most Recent Comments

Top Commenters

Blogroll

Site Index

News

Cover Story / Arkansas Reporter / The Week That Was / The Observer / Editorial / Max Brantley / Ernest Dumas / Gene Lyons / Jay Barth / Words / Guest Writer / Letters

Entertainment

A&E Feature / To-Do List / In Brief / Movie Reviews / Music Reviews / Theater Reviews / A&E News / Art Notes / Media / Dining Reviews / Dining Guide / Calendar / Gallery Listings

This Week's Cover

Cover of this issue of The Arkansas Times

Quick Links

  • El Latino
  • Best Lawyers
  • UALR Public Radio
  • Fox 16 News
  • Savvy Kids

Special Publications

Cover
 

© 2016 Arkansas Times | 201 East Markham, Suite 200, Little Rock, AR 72201
Powered by Foundation