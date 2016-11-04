Find out more →

Arkansas Blog

Friday, November 4, 2016

Report: David Pryor has moved home

Posted By on Fri, Nov 4, 2016 at 6:44 AM

click to enlarge DAVID PRYOR
  • DAVID PRYOR
Friends of former U.S. Sen. David Pryor report that he has moved out of a rehabilitation  facility in Fayetteville and is continuing rehab at home. He's making progress on getting around; making some phone calls, and generally giving encouraging signs since a stroke Oct. 10. Visitors are still limited to family, but he's reading his mail.

