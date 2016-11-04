State resists request for more notice about removal of Issue 7 on marijuana

Plaintiffs lack standing because they cannot establish that their injury is fairly traceable to actions taken by the State Board—it is clear that the action about which Plaintiffs complain is a ruling by the Arkansas Supreme Court. Plaintiffs also lack standing because they cannot establish that the State Board has the legal authority to order county election officials to do anything—in other words, Plaintiffs have sued the wrong defendants. The suit is also separately barred by sovereign immunity under the Eleventh Amendment. Even if Plaintiffs could cross these threshold bars, the requested relief is plainly prohibited by the Arkansas electioneering statute. Even if the complaint was not barred due to lack of standing and sovereign immunity, and the requested relief was not expressly prohibited by Arkansas law, the Court should abstain from injecting itself into the Arkansas election and issues regarding proposed measures of Arkansas law that have already been addressed by the Arkansas Supreme Court.

A hearing is underway this morning inon a lawsuit seeking an order to force the state to provide better notice to voters that thet has ruled that votes forwon't count.Plaintiffs in the lawsuit say they've either gotten bad information about this at the poll or fear that lack of adequate notice will have people choosing between Issue 7, which still appears on the ballot, and Issue 6, a valid constitutional amendment on medical marijuana.No word yet on outcome. But theis fighting the lawsuit. Their lawyers said in a filing:Jack Wagoner, the lawyer leading the lawsuit, has argued that due process was denied the more than 100,000 voters who cast ballots before Issue 7 was invalidated. He also makes a similar claim for those voters who might not be adequately warned about its status today.Meanwhile, a lawyer working for Arkansans for Compassionate Care says it is going to resume gathering signatures this weekend. I don't fully understand the theory. They cite a 90-day cure period when signatures are judge insufficient. Do they mean they can somehow restart their issue from the day the Supreme Court said they hadn't gathered valid signatures? Is this for 2018? I'm inquiring.