Friday, November 4, 2016

Week in Review Podcast The Election Countdown Edition

Posted By on Fri, Nov 4, 2016 at 4:50 PM


On this week's podcast, Max and Lindsey do a pre-election roundup with predictions and things to watch, and also talk about the Arkansas Poll, education spending, the National Anthem and Razorback women’s basketball and more.

