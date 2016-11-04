Find out more →

Arkansas Blog

Friday, November 4, 2016

Tom Cotton reasonable? Stop the presses

Posted By on Fri, Nov 4, 2016 at 9:17 AM

U.S. Sen. Tom Cotton told Politico in a telephone interview that he wouldn't join a threatened permanent Republican blockade to Hillary Clinton U.S. Supreme Court picks should she be elected.

but ........

He said he wasn't likely to help confirm a Clinton nominee, philosophical differences being what they are.

“I’ll consider any nominee on his or her own merits,” Cotton said in a phone interview with POLITICO on Thursday
This is pretty transparent, really. There is NO nominee Clinton is likely to put forward that Cotton would support. He's merely trying to sound slightly less extreme than some of the others jockeying for a run for presidency in 2020 if Trump fails, as Cotton clearly hopes will occur.

The subject is getting a lot of attention. Should any swing voters be paying attention, Cotton dons a costume of thoughtful consideration. Something lacking throughout his political career to date.


