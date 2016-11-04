Find out more →

Friday, November 4, 2016

Wendell Griffen on white male supremacy and Trump

Posted By on Fri, Nov 4, 2016 at 6:30 AM

click to enlarge IMAGINE IF TRUMP WAS BLACK: Would he be in the running for president, given his record?
  IMAGINE IF TRUMP WAS BLACK: Would he be in the running for president, given his record?
Wendell Griffen, the circuit judge and pastor, sends along another one of his commentaries this one on white male supremacy and Donald Trump. The key point:

The understandable controversy surrounding recent revelations that Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump boasted of assaulting unsuspecting women by groping their genitals has been discussed a lot. Most of the discussion has centered on reactions by politicians to Trump’s 2005 remarks and whether politicians who endorsed or supported Trump’s presidential candidacy will remain in his camp. But not much has been said and reported on the relationship between Trump’s remarks, other aspects of his personal and business history, and notions of white male supremacy within the United States.

Who believes that a black, Latino, Native American, Asian, or female politician could become the nominee of one of the two dominant U.S. political parties with a history of conduct similar to Donald Trump?
Asked and answered as the lawyers might say.

Comments

