An Arkansan grateful for Hillary Clinton's work in education

THANKS, HILLARY: A beneficiary, Luther Lowe, remembers her work on education.

Like other programs initiated by Clinton, ASMS provides a genuinely level playing field that has opened doors for students of all backgrounds. Over a third of admitted students qualify for free or reduced lunch at their home schools. ASMS takes students who grew up in rural Arkansas and otherwise would have had limited opportunity and chisels them into MIT recruits.



My story isn’t unique. I can’t help but wonder what fellow alumni would be doing today had Hillary Clinton not led the creation of the school and set them on an incredible trajectory.



Would Evelyn and Yehua be developing a clothing line?



Would Douglas be building a solar company?



Would Justin be performing surgery on athletes?



Would sergei be giving TED talks about his drone company?



Would Kyle be hunting the Higgs boson?



Would Becky be developing new tools to help treat diseases?



Would I be an executive at Yelp?



Hillary Clinton's forgotten legacy on STEM is the affirmative reason anyone still uncertain should give her their vote. If you want to understand what Hillary Clinton can do for America, talk to a millennial from Arkansas who benefited from her visionary work. The seeds she planted over 30 years ago continue to blossom today.

How easy it has been to forget the positive impacthad on Arkansas. It certainly won't reflect in Arkansas voting Tuesday.Buthasn't forgotten. Lowe is a vice president of public policy atin San Francisco. I toured its headquarters with Lowe a few years ago. It's the kind of tech company our governor could only dream of locating in Little Rock.He credits where he is today to Hillary Clinton and theinspired by her work in the early 1980s, from accelerated programs in elementary school up to, particularly, her advocacy for creation of what is now the Arkansas School for Mathematics, Science and the Arts in Hot Springs, a residential school that regularly scores at the top of rankings for the quality of its students. Lowe has written about this on Facebook. (Of course.) Not that it is likely to change any minds among those set on voting Tuesday for Donald Trump, but share it anyway. Pesky facts show abundantly that Hillary Clinton is not the one-dimensional evil caricature so many of them see. Lowe lays some out, with particular emphasis on ASMS:But, damn Luther, the email!