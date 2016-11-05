An Arkansan grateful for Hillary Clinton's work in education

Like other programs initiated by Clinton, ASMS provides a genuinely level playing field that has opened doors for students of all backgrounds. Over a third of admitted students qualify for free or reduced lunch at their home schools. ASMS takes students who grew up in rural Arkansas and otherwise would have had limited opportunity and chisels them into MIT recruits.But, damn Luther, the email!
My story isn’t unique. I can’t help but wonder what fellow alumni would be doing today had Hillary Clinton not led the creation of the school and set them on an incredible trajectory.
Would Evelyn and Yehua be developing a clothing line?
Would Douglas be building a solar company?
Would Justin be performing surgery on athletes?
Would sergei be giving TED talks about his drone company?
Would Kyle be hunting the Higgs boson?
Would Becky be developing new tools to help treat diseases?
Would I be an executive at Yelp?
Hillary Clinton's forgotten legacy on STEM is the affirmative reason anyone still uncertain should give her their vote. If you want to understand what Hillary Clinton can do for America, talk to a millennial from Arkansas who benefited from her visionary work. The seeds she planted over 30 years ago continue to blossom today.
