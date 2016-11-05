City proposes more work for consultant on I-30 project

Arkansas News Headlines are not appearing because your browser does not seem to support iframes.

Most Viewed Razorback women take a knee during National Anthem; angry fans erupt Six members of the Razorback women's basketball team kneeled during the playing of the National Anthem before an exhibition game in Fayetteville Thursday night and the angry response includes threats of university funding cuts by Republican legislators.

Republicans feverish about basketball team statement. 1st Amendment? What 1st Amendment? Republican politicians are being heard from on the Razorback women who kneeled during the national anthem. Not much respect for the 1st Amendment in evidence.

Medical marijuana: A day for a court ruling and a protest Backers of medical marijuana await rulings in state and federal court and plan a Governor's Mansion protest over the removal of Issue 7 from the ballot.