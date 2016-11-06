Find out more →

Sunday, November 6, 2016

LR police report apparent murder-suicide

Posted By on Sun, Nov 6, 2016 at 4:27 PM

The LRPD says a SWAT call about 12:30 p.m. today on West 24th Street that began with a text call for help apparently became a murder-suicide in a domestic dispute. Bodies of a man and woman were found when officers entered the house several hours later.

Police responding to a woman's report that she was being held hostage heard gunshots when they arrived. A camera was eventually inserted in the house that transmitted a photo of bodies.

