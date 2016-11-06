LR police report apparent murder-suicide

The LRPD says a SWAT call about 12:30 p.m. today on West 24th Street that began with a text call for help apparently became a murder-suicide in a domestic dispute. Bodies of a man and woman were found when officers entered the house several hours later.Police responding to a woman's report that she was being held hostage heard gunshots when they arrived. A camera was eventually inserted in the house that transmitted a photo of bodies.