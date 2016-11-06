Find out more →

Get unlimited access. Become a digital member!

Arkansas Blog

Archives | RSS

  |  

Sunday, November 6, 2016

Mark Martin reported on junket with corporate players interested in ballot influence

Posted By on Sun, Nov 6, 2016 at 8:10 AM

click to enlarge HUNTING WITH MARK MARTIN: NY Times article on corporate schmoozing of GOP secretaries of state says Arkansas's Mark Martin was a guest on this Kansas hunting outing.
  • HUNTING WITH MARK MARTIN: NY Times article on corporate schmoozing of GOP secretaries of state says Arkansas's Mark Martin was a guest on this Kansas hunting outing.
Saturday's New York Times reported on corporate efforts to cozy up to Republican secretaries of state, in part because of the influence those officials have in many states in crafting ballot initiatives. Arkansas Secretary of State Mark Martin was reported among those on a recent hunting trip in Kansas.

The Republican Party has institutionalized the strategy:

In 2015, the Republican State Leadership Committee — which includes secretaries of state, who are charged with ensuring fair and accurate elections — began a program to defeat liberal ballot initiatives on topics like the minimum wage, and to raise money from corporations that also wanted to kill these efforts.

Last month, Republican secretaries of state, including Martin, gathered in Kansas with the donors including, of course, a representative of Koch Industries. Democrats, too, have recognized potential in secretaries of state, but the reporting indicates the Republican effort is broader, more systematic and apparently quite successful.

In Arkansas, the secretary of state doesn't write ballot titles. The legislature or citizens do, subject to change by the attorney general (now a Republican). But Mark Martin's office reviews the sufficiency of signatures on citizen-initiated petitions. His office also oversees elections and, as we've seen, sometimes instigates voter purges based on faulty information.

Tobacco and gun money has poured into the Republican money-raising effort for secretaries of state. Gauging impact on ballot measures is hard to judge, but the article notes some improvements in the direction of financial supporters.

Vote suppression wasn't mentioned in the article, co-published by Pro Publica, though secretary of state duties pertaining to trademark registration and corporate filings were. Given the proclivities of groups targeted for ballot suppression, you could see where corporate lobbies would find common ground with GOP efforts nationwide. Kris Kobach in Kansas has been a leader. Indiana and North Carolina have also waged persistent suppression efforts. And then there's Mark Martin, in on the big feed in Kansas, who's also done his part.

At the three-day hunt — where corporate donors and secretaries of state from Kansas, Mississippi, Georgia and Arkansas shared a one-story, wood-frame hunting lodge, with stuffed deer and elk antlers mounted on the walls — there was little discussion of formal election matters.

Instead, it was an opportunity for the corporate executives to cement personal connections. Together, they set loose Labrador retrievers on acres of prime high-grass hunting grounds, flushing pheasants and quail from their hiding spots.

“I was 60 yards away,” Kris Kobach, the Kansas secretary of state, said as he showed off two prairie chickens he had shot earlier in the day.

After a dinner of shredded beef, the state officials and political contributors, some in pajamas, drank beers. The only apparent disappointment the next morning, after their first hunting outing together as a group, was that they had bagged only 58 birds, two short of their legal limit.
Mark Martin in his jammies with the Koch posse? There's something worthy of Instagram.

Tags: , , , , , ,

Instapaper
Share
Favorite
Comments
Email

Speaking of...

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

More by Max Brantley

Readers also liked…

Most Shared

  • A day of ideas for a spruced up Arts Center: The architects present

    It was a long but fascinating day at the Arkansas Arts Center as the five architecture firms chosen as finalists for to renovate and add on to the Arts Center presented their philosophies of work and their ideas on how to meet the Arts Center's desire to connect to the park and city. This will be a skeletal rundown of what I heard today over five hours, with more detail to come later.

  • Dumas: Clinton email 'most preposterous presidential election issue ever.'

    Ernest Dumas, back from vacation, minces no words about the 11th hour furor over a continuing review of Hillary Clinton's email

  • UCA Board picks new president from Georgia UPDATE

    The University of Central Arkansas Board of Trustees has scheduled a meeting at 7 p.m. tonight which it is expected to select a new university president.

  • Scary election

    I write my final column before election day on Halloween, appropriate given the terrifying outlook.

  • Same story

    Sorry, but I've seen this movie before and I know how it ends. There will never be a criminal prosecution of Hillary Clinton for two basic reasons: First, she's a cautious, intelligent politician who doesn't take reckless chances. How many failed "investigations" before Republicans get that?

Most Viewed

Most Recent Comments

Top Commenters

Blogroll

Site Index

News

Cover Story / Arkansas Reporter / The Week That Was / The Observer / Editorial / Max Brantley / Ernest Dumas / Gene Lyons / Jay Barth / Words / Guest Writer / Letters

Entertainment

A&E Feature / To-Do List / In Brief / Movie Reviews / Music Reviews / Theater Reviews / A&E News / Art Notes / Media / Dining Reviews / Dining Guide / Calendar / Gallery Listings

This Week's Cover

Cover of this issue of The Arkansas Times

Quick Links

  • El Latino
  • Best Lawyers
  • UALR Public Radio
  • Fox 16 News
  • Savvy Kids

Special Publications

Cover
 

© 2016 Arkansas Times | 201 East Markham, Suite 200, Little Rock, AR 72201
Powered by Foundation