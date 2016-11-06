Vote for Issue 6

Most Shared A day of ideas for a spruced up Arts Center: The architects present It was a long but fascinating day at the Arkansas Arts Center as the five architecture firms chosen as finalists for to renovate and add on to the Arts Center presented their philosophies of work and their ideas on how to meet the Arts Center's desire to connect to the park and city. This will be a skeletal rundown of what I heard today over five hours, with more detail to come later.

Dumas: Clinton email 'most preposterous presidential election issue ever.' Ernest Dumas, back from vacation, minces no words about the 11th hour furor over a continuing review of Hillary Clinton's email

UCA Board picks new president from Georgia UPDATE The University of Central Arkansas Board of Trustees has scheduled a meeting at 7 p.m. tonight which it is expected to select a new university president.

Scary election I write my final column before election day on Halloween, appropriate given the terrifying outlook.

Same story Sorry, but I've seen this movie before and I know how it ends. There will never be a criminal prosecution of Hillary Clinton for two basic reasons: First, she's a cautious, intelligent politician who doesn't take reckless chances. How many failed "investigations" before Republicans get that?

