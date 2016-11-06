Vote for Issue 6

Find out more →

Sunday, November 6, 2016

Posted By on Sun, Nov 6, 2016 at 12:30 PM

The Arkansas Medical Marijuana Amendment, also known as Issue 6, is on the November 8, 2016, ballot in Arkansas as an initiated constitutional amendment.

A "yes" vote supports legalizing medical marijuana for 17 qualifying conditions, creating a Medical Marijuana Commission, and allocating tax revenue to technical institutes, vocational schools, workforce training, and the General Fund.

Issue 6 would legalize marijuana for medical use in Arkansas. The measure would allow for the establishment and regulation of marijuana dispensaries and cultivation facilities. State and local taxes on sales would be applied to medical marijuana. Revenue from these taxes would be allocated to cover administration costs and then 50 percent would go to the
Vocational and Technical Training Special Revenue Fund, 30 percent would go to
the General Fund, 10 percent would go to the workforce training programs, 5 percent would go to the Department of Health, 4 percent would go to Alcoholic Beverage Control administrative and enforcement divisions, and 1 percent would go to the Medical Marijuana Commission. Voters would be permitted to ban marijuana dispensaries and cultivation facilities in their municipalities. Issue 6 would authorize the Arkansas Legislature to amend sections of the amendment, except the sections legalizing medical marijuana and setting the number of dispensaries, by a two-thirds vote.


