Add Alan Clark to list of legislators who spit on 1st Amendment

Most Shared UCA Board picks new president from Georgia UPDATE The University of Central Arkansas Board of Trustees has scheduled a meeting at 7 p.m. tonight which it is expected to select a new university president.

Scary election I write my final column before election day on Halloween, appropriate given the terrifying outlook.

Same story Sorry, but I've seen this movie before and I know how it ends. There will never be a criminal prosecution of Hillary Clinton for two basic reasons: First, she's a cautious, intelligent politician who doesn't take reckless chances. How many failed "investigations" before Republicans get that?

Hillary in Arkansas She has made her time in Arkansas a major campaign theme, but the state's voters look to overwhelmingly reject her Nov. 8.

Earthquake damages oil terminal city in Oklahoma A 5.0 earthquake about 7:45 p.m. Sunday near Cushing, Okla., caused quite a bit of damage, but apparently none to the massive oil terminal there.

Arkansas News Headlines are not appearing because your browser does not seem to support iframes.