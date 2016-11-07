Corey's gift to the GOP: The U.S. Senate

Most Shared UCA Board picks new president from Georgia UPDATE The University of Central Arkansas Board of Trustees has scheduled a meeting at 7 p.m. tonight which it is expected to select a new university president.

Scary election I write my final column before election day on Halloween, appropriate given the terrifying outlook.

Same story Sorry, but I've seen this movie before and I know how it ends. There will never be a criminal prosecution of Hillary Clinton for two basic reasons: First, she's a cautious, intelligent politician who doesn't take reckless chances. How many failed "investigations" before Republicans get that?

Hillary in Arkansas She has made her time in Arkansas a major campaign theme, but the state's voters look to overwhelmingly reject her Nov. 8.

Arkansas News Headlines are not appearing because your browser does not seem to support iframes.

Most Viewed Medical marijuana: A day for a court ruling and a protest Backers of medical marijuana await rulings in state and federal court and plan a Governor's Mansion protest over the removal of Issue 7 from the ballot.