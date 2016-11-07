Find out more →

Get unlimited access. Become a digital member!

Arkansas Blog

Archives | RSS

Monday, November 7, 2016

Corey's gift to the GOP: The U.S. Senate

Posted By on Mon, Nov 7, 2016 at 7:25 AM

FIVETHIRTYEIGHT.COM
  • fivethirtyeight.com
Analysis by Nate Silver seems to show one clear and dramatic impact of FBI Director James Comey's re-injection of the Clinton email investigation into the election: Damage down ballot, where control of the U.S. Senate hangs in the balance.

Speaking of the presidential race, one of the clearest trends this cycle has been that Democratic chances of taking back the Senate have generally run hand-in-hand with Hillary Clinton’s chances of winning the presidency.

The past few weeks have been no different. Democrats, who in the middle of October held a clear advantage in their fight for a Senate majority, have seen their fortunes fall as the presidential race has tightened. 

Silver says it's a coin toss which party will remain in control of the Senate.

An interesting sidelight on that: The NRA is pouring massive sums into Republican control of the Senate. Polling shows they've been a negative force. Reason: An enormous majority of voters favors some sensible gun safety measures such as universal background checks. The NRA position now is NO gun safety laws. This could be important in some key races.

Tags: , , , , ,

Instapaper
Share
Favorite
Comments (1)
Email

Speaking of...

Comments

Showing 1-1 of 1

Add a comment

 
Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS
Showing 1-1 of 1

Add a comment

More by Max Brantley

Readers also liked…

  • Former workers at Justin Harris' preschool say they were told to sign in adopted girls despite absence

    Several former workers from Growing Gods' Kingdom have told the Times that two of the Harris girls were signed in to the preschool on a daily basis but were not in attendance. This raises the question of whether the preschool improperly claimed public funds for the girls.
    • by Benjamin Hardy
    • Mar 30, 2015

  • 'How to decimate a city' — a big freeway

    Reporting from around the U.S. continues to illustrate the folly of the Arkansas highway department and construction boosters like the chamber of commerce and Vice Mayor Lance Hines in advocating ever wider freeways through the heart of Little Rock. Syracuse, N.Y., is looking for a better way in a debate remarkably similar to the debate about widening Interstate 30 in Little Rock.
    • by Max Brantley
    • Nov 20, 2015

  • Cotton speech draws protest

    Protesters greeted Tom Cotton today at an event held by the Foreign Policy Initiative, the neocon think tank founded by Cotton cheerleaders Bill Kristol and Robert Kagan, called (of course) "Will Congress provide for the Common Defense? National Security priorities in an increasingly dangerous world."
    • by Lindsey Millar
    • Mar 23, 2015

Most Shared

  • UCA Board picks new president from Georgia UPDATE

    The University of Central Arkansas Board of Trustees has scheduled a meeting at 7 p.m. tonight which it is expected to select a new university president.

  • Scary election

    I write my final column before election day on Halloween, appropriate given the terrifying outlook.

  • Same story

    Sorry, but I've seen this movie before and I know how it ends. There will never be a criminal prosecution of Hillary Clinton for two basic reasons: First, she's a cautious, intelligent politician who doesn't take reckless chances. How many failed "investigations" before Republicans get that?

  • Hillary in Arkansas

    She has made her time in Arkansas a major campaign theme, but the state's voters look to overwhelmingly reject her Nov. 8.

Most Viewed

Most Recent Comments

Top Commenters

Blogroll

Site Index

News

Cover Story / Arkansas Reporter / The Week That Was / The Observer / Editorial / Max Brantley / Ernest Dumas / Gene Lyons / Jay Barth / Words / Guest Writer / Letters

Entertainment

A&E Feature / To-Do List / In Brief / Movie Reviews / Music Reviews / Theater Reviews / A&E News / Art Notes / Media / Dining Reviews / Dining Guide / Calendar / Gallery Listings

This Week's Cover

Cover of this issue of The Arkansas Times

Quick Links

  • El Latino
  • Best Lawyers
  • UALR Public Radio
  • Fox 16 News
  • Savvy Kids

Special Publications

Cover
 

© 2016 Arkansas Times | 201 East Markham, Suite 200, Little Rock, AR 72201
Powered by Foundation