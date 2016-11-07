Find out more →

Monday, November 7, 2016

Earthquake damages oil terminal city in Oklahoma

Posted By on Mon, Nov 7, 2016 at 7:02 AM

click to enlarge DAMAGE IN CUSHING: After 5.0 quake. - KWTV TWITTER/STACI HAMILTON
  • KWTV Twitter/Staci Hamilton
  • DAMAGE IN CUSHING: After 5.0 quake.
A 5.0 earthquake about 7:45 p.m. Sunday near Cushing, Okla., caused quite a bit of damage, but apparently none to the massive oil terminal there.

Several pipelines feed into a oil storage facility in Cushing and reports so far indicate no damage to it, though there's significant damage downtown, with rubble visible in streets from commercial buildings. The quake was felt in neighboring states, including Arkansas.

The Tulsa World reports on the damage. That story includes a mention of the 65 million barrel capacity of the oil terminal in Cushing.

A couple of pipelines that feed the storage terminal where shut down for a time, but resumed operation, the World reported.

It was reportedly Oklahoma's fifth-largest quake, the latest in a recent series. Some of the seismic activity in Oklahoma has been linked to gas exploration.


LOTS OF OIL: Part of the Cushing oil terminal. - RNB ENERGY
  • RNB ENERGY
  • LOTS OF OIL: Part of the Cushing oil terminal.

