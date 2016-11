Earthquake damages oil terminal city in Oklahoma

click to enlarge KWTV Twitter/Staci Hamilton

DAMAGE IN CUSHING: After 5.0 quake.

RNB ENERGY

LOTS OF OIL: Part of the Cushing oil terminal.

A 5.0about 7:45 p.m. Sunday near., caused quite a bit of damage, but apparently none to the massivethere.Several pipelines feed into a oil storage facility in Cushing and reports so far indicate no damage to it, though there's significant damage downtown, with rubble visible in streets from commercial buildings. The quake was felt in neighboring states, including Arkansas. The Tulsa World reports on the damage. That story includes a mention of the 65 million barrel capacity of the oil terminal in Cushing.A couple of pipelines that feed the storage terminal where shut down for a time, but resumed operation, the World reported.It was reportedly Oklahoma's fifth-largest quake, the latest in a recent series. Some of the seismic activity in Oklahoma has been linked to gas exploration.