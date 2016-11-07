Find out more →

Monday, November 7, 2016

Hillary Clinton's closes with hope

Posted By on Mon, Nov 7, 2016 at 10:25 AM


Is America "dark and divisive"? Or is it "hopeful and inclusive"?

Hillary Clinton poses the question in a closing upbeat note for Tuesday's election.

"I never quit and I never will," she says. And I do think that's part of what drives her detractors so crazy.

Speaking of Hillary Clinton, final Ad

  • Medical marijuana group keeps public in dark on backers

    As voters decide on legalized marijuana for medicine, one question lingers: Who's paying for the ad campaign to pass Issue 6.
    • by Max Brantley
    • Nov 7, 2016

  • Comey's gift to the GOP: The U.S. Senate

    Analysis by Nate Silver seems to show one clear and dramatic impact of FBI Director James Comey's re-injection of the Clinton email investigation into the election: Damage down ballot, where control of the U.S. Senate hangs in the balance.
    • by Max Brantley
    • Nov 7, 2016

  • Windstream to merge with EarthLink Holdings. LR remains headquarters

    A $1.1 billion deal has been struck to merge Windstream Holdings of Little Rock with EarthLink Holdings in Atlanta and leave Windstream stockholders with 51 percent of the new entity. The larger company will remain headquartered in Little Rock.
    • by Max Brantley
    • Nov 7, 2016
