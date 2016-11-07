Lines form at polling places as clock runs out

click to enlarge Brian Chilson

A huge line formed at the Pulaski County offices at Broadway and Markham today on the last day of early voting. Early voting numbers are up here and just about everywhere in the country. Election day tallies will determine whether that's just time shifting or a measure of uncommon interest in the election.In several places, including some Democratic leaning places in Texas, I'd note, early voting has exceeded total voting in the last presidential election.