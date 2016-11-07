Find out more →

Get unlimited access. Become a digital member!

Arkansas Blog

Archives | RSS

Monday, November 7, 2016

Lines form at polling places as clock runs out

Posted By on Mon, Nov 7, 2016 at 3:48 PM

click to enlarge BRIAN CHILSON
  • Brian Chilson
A huge line formed at the Pulaski County offices at Broadway and Markham today on the last day of early voting. Early voting numbers are up here and just about everywhere in the country. Election day tallies will determine whether that's just time shifting or a measure of uncommon interest in the election.

In several places, including some Democratic leaning places in Texas, I'd note, early voting has exceeded total voting in the last presidential election.

Tags: , ,

Instapaper
Share
Favorite
Comments
Email

Speaking of Early Voting, presidential Election.

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

More by Max Brantley

Readers also liked…

Most Shared

  • UCA Board picks new president from Georgia UPDATE

    The University of Central Arkansas Board of Trustees has scheduled a meeting at 7 p.m. tonight which it is expected to select a new university president.

  • Scary election

    I write my final column before election day on Halloween, appropriate given the terrifying outlook.

  • Same story

    Sorry, but I've seen this movie before and I know how it ends. There will never be a criminal prosecution of Hillary Clinton for two basic reasons: First, she's a cautious, intelligent politician who doesn't take reckless chances. How many failed "investigations" before Republicans get that?

  • Hillary in Arkansas

    She has made her time in Arkansas a major campaign theme, but the state's voters look to overwhelmingly reject her Nov. 8.

  • Earthquake damages oil terminal city in Oklahoma

    A 5.0 earthquake about 7:45 p.m. Sunday near Cushing, Okla., caused quite a bit of damage, but apparently none to the massive oil terminal there.

Visit Arkansas

Free performance of ballad depicting Lakota holy man Black Elk

Free performance of ballad depicting Lakota holy man Black Elk

Renowned balladeer and guitarist bring classic book to life

Most Viewed

Most Recent Comments

  • Re: WPS open line

    • from a headline: Voters leaving 'I Voted' stickers at Susan B. Anthony's grave a good…

    • Posted by deadseasquirrel
    • on November 7, 2016

  • Re: Comey's gift to the GOP: The U.S. Senate

    • There are places that require every citizen to vote, there are places that only require…

    • Posted by Going for the record
    • on November 7, 2016

  • Re: Comey's gift to the GOP: The U.S. Senate

    • D*mn DBI! When did you get into my head? I was born and raised in…

    • Posted by YouWho
    • on November 7, 2016

Top Commenters

Blogroll

Site Index

News

Cover Story / Arkansas Reporter / The Week That Was / The Observer / Editorial / Max Brantley / Ernest Dumas / Gene Lyons / Jay Barth / Words / Guest Writer / Letters

Entertainment

A&E Feature / To-Do List / In Brief / Movie Reviews / Music Reviews / Theater Reviews / A&E News / Art Notes / Media / Dining Reviews / Dining Guide / Calendar / Gallery Listings

This Week's Cover

Cover of this issue of The Arkansas Times

Quick Links

  • El Latino
  • Best Lawyers
  • UALR Public Radio
  • Fox 16 News
  • Savvy Kids

Special Publications

Cover
 

© 2016 Arkansas Times | 201 East Markham, Suite 200, Little Rock, AR 72201
Powered by Foundation