Find out more →

Get unlimited access. Become a digital member!

Arkansas Blog

Archives | RSS

Monday, November 7, 2016

Windstream to merge with EarthLink Holdings. LR remains headquarters

Posted By on Mon, Nov 7, 2016 at 7:13 AM

click to enlarge screen_shot_2016-11-07_at_7.12.24_am.png
A $1.1 billion deal has been struck to merge Windstream Holdings of Little Rock with EarthLink Holdings in Atlanta and leave Windstream stockholders with 51 percent of the new entity. The larger company will remain headquartered in Little Rock.

The companies provide Internet, phone, digital and data services.

Windstream was formed in 2006 in the spinoff of Alltel's landline business. Alltel was acquired by Verizon.

Here's the Windstream news release. Tony Thomas, CEO of Windstream, will remain CEO of the bigger venture. No details are included about employment impact, if any.

Tags: , , ,

Instapaper
Share
Favorite
Comments
Email

Speaking of...

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

More by Max Brantley

Readers also liked…

Most Shared

  • UCA Board picks new president from Georgia UPDATE

    The University of Central Arkansas Board of Trustees has scheduled a meeting at 7 p.m. tonight which it is expected to select a new university president.

  • Scary election

    I write my final column before election day on Halloween, appropriate given the terrifying outlook.

  • Same story

    Sorry, but I've seen this movie before and I know how it ends. There will never be a criminal prosecution of Hillary Clinton for two basic reasons: First, she's a cautious, intelligent politician who doesn't take reckless chances. How many failed "investigations" before Republicans get that?

  • Hillary in Arkansas

    She has made her time in Arkansas a major campaign theme, but the state's voters look to overwhelmingly reject her Nov. 8.

Most Viewed

Most Recent Comments

Top Commenters

Blogroll

Site Index

News

Cover Story / Arkansas Reporter / The Week That Was / The Observer / Editorial / Max Brantley / Ernest Dumas / Gene Lyons / Jay Barth / Words / Guest Writer / Letters

Entertainment

A&E Feature / To-Do List / In Brief / Movie Reviews / Music Reviews / Theater Reviews / A&E News / Art Notes / Media / Dining Reviews / Dining Guide / Calendar / Gallery Listings

This Week's Cover

Cover of this issue of The Arkansas Times

Quick Links

  • El Latino
  • Best Lawyers
  • UALR Public Radio
  • Fox 16 News
  • Savvy Kids

Special Publications

Cover
 

© 2016 Arkansas Times | 201 East Markham, Suite 200, Little Rock, AR 72201
Powered by Foundation