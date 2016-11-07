Windstream to merge with EarthLink Holdings. LR remains headquarters

click to enlarge

A $1.1 billion deal has been struck to mergeof Little Rock withs in Atlanta and leave Windstream stockholders with 51 percent of the new entity. The larger company will remain headquartered in Little Rock.The companies provide Internet, phone, digital and data services.Windstream was formed in 2006 in the spinoff of Alltel's landline business. Alltel was acquired by Verizon.CEO of Windstream, will remain CEO of the bigger venture. No details are included about employment impact, if any.