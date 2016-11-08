An open line and video election preview

Free performance of ballad depicting Lakota holy man Black Elk
Renowned balladeer and guitarist bring classic book to life
I hope you change your mind in the next few hours and vote anyway, ES…
Will we get the first ever tweeted concession speech? And, well, Huck is right. Hillary…
I've already voted in part of a pants suit -- oh, okay, a pair of…
Cover Story / Arkansas Reporter / The Week That Was / The Observer / Editorial / Max Brantley / Ernest Dumas / Gene Lyons / Jay Barth / Words / Guest Writer / Letters
A&E Feature / To-Do List / In Brief / Movie Reviews / Music Reviews / Theater Reviews / A&E News / Art Notes / Media / Dining Reviews / Dining Guide / Calendar / Gallery Listings