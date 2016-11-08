Find out more →

Tuesday, November 8, 2016

An open line and video election preview

Posted By on Tue, Nov 8, 2016 at 1:05 PM


Here's the Tuesday open line and a video news roundup, such as there's much to report at this point.

Watch the returns with the Arkansas Times tonight at the Rev Room across from our offices at Markham and Cumberland. We plan some Facebook live news updates, plus blogging as the returns come in. No cover at the Rev Room. Drink and eat specials. Good company. Cheers and tears are expected.
Comments (1)
Comments

