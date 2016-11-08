Find out more →

Tuesday, November 8, 2016

Darkness falls

Posted By on Tue, Nov 8, 2016 at 9:22 PM

I'm checking out for the night.  Getting my head around President Trump and GOP hegemony from bottom to top.
More by Max Brantley

  • Elections: back to our regular programming, the red tide

    Now that the euphoria of a potential big night for Democrats in Pulaski County, back to harsh reality. With rare exceptions, this news is good for Republicans.
    • by Max Brantley
    • Nov 8, 2016

  • Arkansas goes for Trump: Democrats heading to sweep of top spots in Pulaski, however.

    The Pulaski County Election Commission has released the early voting in the county. It's about half the total and presumably representative of the county at large.
    • by Max Brantley
    • Nov 8, 2016

  • The Election Night blog

    We'll be blogging the election tonight, with an emphasis on the Arkansas angle, since the national TV networks should have the presidential race covered and Donald Trump seems likely to be an easy winner here. Come join us at our watch party at Revolution Taco and Taqueria Lounge.
    • by Max Brantley
    • Nov 8, 2016
Readers also liked…

  • Former workers at Justin Harris' preschool say they were told to sign in adopted girls despite absence

    Several former workers from Growing Gods' Kingdom have told the Times that two of the Harris girls were signed in to the preschool on a daily basis but were not in attendance. This raises the question of whether the preschool improperly claimed public funds for the girls.
    • by Benjamin Hardy
    • Mar 30, 2015

  • Deputy killed, police chief wounded in Sebastian County. Suspect in custody

    40/29 TV reports that two law officers were shot about 7 a.m. today near Hackett in Sebastian County and at mid-afternoon came word that one of them had died. Later in the day a suspect was taken into custody in the shooting.
    • by Max Brantley
    • Aug 10, 2016

  • Cotton speech draws protest

    Protesters greeted Tom Cotton today at an event held by the Foreign Policy Initiative, the neocon think tank founded by Cotton cheerleaders Bill Kristol and Robert Kagan, called (of course) "Will Congress provide for the Common Defense? National Security priorities in an increasingly dangerous world."
    • by Lindsey Millar
    • Mar 23, 2015

