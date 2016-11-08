Find out more →

Tuesday, November 8, 2016

Darkness falls

Posted By on Tue, Nov 8, 2016 at 9:22 PM

I'm checking out for the night.  Getting my head around President Trump and GOP hegemony from bottom to top.
