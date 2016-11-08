Find out more →

Get unlimited access. Become a digital member!

Arkansas Blog

Archives | RSS

Tuesday, November 8, 2016

Sponsored Election Day!! Vote for Issue 6

Posted By on Tue, Nov 8, 2016 at 8:49 AM

The Arkansas Medical Marijuana Amendment, also known as Issue 6, is on the November 8, 2016, ballot in Arkansas as an initiated constitutional amendment.

A "yes" vote supports legalizing medical marijuana for 17 qualifying conditions, creating a Medical Marijuana Commission, and allocating tax revenue to technical institutes, vocational schools, workforce training, and the General Fund.

Issue 6 would legalize marijuana for medical use in Arkansas. The measure would allow for the establishment and regulation of marijuana dispensaries and cultivation facilities. State and local taxes on sales would be applied to medical marijuana. Revenue from these taxes would be allocated to cover administration costs and then 50 percent would go to the
Vocational and Technical Training Special Revenue Fund, 30 percent would go to
the General Fund, 10 percent would go to the workforce training programs, 5 percent would go to the Department of Health, 4 percent would go to Alcoholic Beverage Control administrative and enforcement divisions, and 1 percent would go to the Medical Marijuana Commission. Voters would be permitted to ban marijuana dispensaries and cultivation facilities in their municipalities. Issue 6 would authorize the Arkansas Legislature to amend sections of the amendment, except the sections legalizing medical marijuana and setting the number of dispensaries, by a two-thirds vote.





Tags: , ,

Instapaper
Share
Favorite
Comments
Email

Speaking of Sponsored

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

More by Sponsored Post

  • Vote for Issue 6— Watch video to see why

    The Arkansas Medical Marijuana Amendment, also known as Issue 6, is on the November 8, 2016, ballot in Arkansas as an initiated constitutional amendment.
    • by Sponsored Post
    • Nov 7, 2016

  • Vote for issue 6

    The Arkansas Medical Marijuana Amendment, also known as Issue 6, is on the November 8, 2016, ballot in Arkansas as an initiated constitutional amendment.
    • by Sponsored Post
    • Nov 6, 2016

  • Vote for Issue 6— Watch video to see why!

    The Arkansas Medical Marijuana Amendment, also known as Issue 6, is on the November 8, 2016, ballot in Arkansas as an initiated constitutional amendment.
    • by Sponsored Post
    • Nov 4, 2016
  • More »

Readers also liked…

  • Blue Hog says Fort Smith police tried to hack into his computer

    Matt Campbell, author of the Blue Hog Report and a Little Rock lawyer, says in a new filing in a long-running lawsuit by a Fort Smith police officer against the department that a computer file sent by Fort Smith officer contained software intended to hack into his computer and make his hard drive unsafe.
    • by Max Brantley
    • Apr 14, 2015

  • Saturday's open line

    Got any thoughts? Put them here.
    • by Max Brantley
    • May 21, 2016

  • Little Rock School District sued over refusal to release employee's records

    Matt Campbell, a Little Rock lawyer, said he filed a Freedom of Information Act lawsuit today against the Little Rock School District for its failure to provide personnel records of Teresa Gordon, a media specialist at Jefferson Elementary.
    • by Max Brantley
    • Apr 14, 2015

Most Shared

Visit Arkansas

Free performance of ballad depicting Lakota holy man Black Elk

Free performance of ballad depicting Lakota holy man Black Elk

Renowned balladeer and guitarist bring classic book to life

Most Viewed

Most Recent Comments

  • Re: Huckabee: 'Hillary ain't Bill'

    • Memory to the republicans is a fungible item .... just ask Cruz ....

    • Posted by Casper
    • on November 8, 2016

  • Re: Huckabee: 'Hillary ain't Bill'

    • A Trump loss assures amoral hucksters like The Huck a continued livelihood on the conspiracy…

    • Posted by Claude Bahls
    • on November 8, 2016

  • Re: Huckabee: 'Hillary ain't Bill'

    • Why even give this man ink (or pixels?) He lives on attention. Please starve him.

    • Posted by Bedub
    • on November 8, 2016

Top Commenters

Blogroll

Site Index

News

Cover Story / Arkansas Reporter / The Week That Was / The Observer / Editorial / Max Brantley / Ernest Dumas / Gene Lyons / Jay Barth / Words / Guest Writer / Letters

Entertainment

A&E Feature / To-Do List / In Brief / Movie Reviews / Music Reviews / Theater Reviews / A&E News / Art Notes / Media / Dining Reviews / Dining Guide / Calendar / Gallery Listings

This Week's Cover

Cover of this issue of The Arkansas Times

Quick Links

  • El Latino
  • Best Lawyers
  • UALR Public Radio
  • Fox 16 News
  • Savvy Kids

Special Publications

Cover
 

© 2016 Arkansas Times | 201 East Markham, Suite 200, Little Rock, AR 72201
Powered by Foundation