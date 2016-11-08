The Arkansas Medical Marijuana Amendment, also known as Issue 6, is on the November 8, 2016, ballot in Arkansas as an initiated constitutional amendment.
A "yes" vote supports legalizing medical marijuana for 17 qualifying conditions, creating a Medical Marijuana Commission, and allocating tax revenue to technical institutes, vocational schools, workforce training, and the General Fund.
Issue 6 would legalize marijuana for medical use in Arkansas. The measure would allow for the establishment and regulation of marijuana dispensaries and cultivation facilities. State and local taxes on sales would be applied to medical marijuana. Revenue from these taxes would be allocated to cover administration costs and then 50 percent would go to the
Vocational and Technical Training Special Revenue Fund, 30 percent would go to
the General Fund, 10 percent would go to the workforce training programs, 5 percent would go to the Department of Health, 4 percent would go to Alcoholic Beverage Control administrative and enforcement divisions, and 1 percent would go to the Medical Marijuana Commission. Voters would be permitted to ban marijuana dispensaries and cultivation facilities in their municipalities. Issue 6 would authorize the Arkansas Legislature to amend sections of the amendment, except the sections legalizing medical marijuana and setting the number of dispensaries, by a two-thirds vote.
Edwards Food Giant is the best grocery store in Arkansas, according to a new survey by MSN. "This store is always remarkably clean with friendly staff. Their meat quality and prices cannot be beat!" reads a customer review cited by MSN.
We are receiving 200-pounds of large heirloom tomatoes Friday morning from Times publisher and farmer Alan Leveritt. We have dark, brick red Carbons, Goldies (large, high acid golden tomatoes) and Annis Noire, a delicious French heirloom that is green with red marbling when ripe.
Matt Campbell, author of the Blue Hog Report and a Little Rock lawyer, says in a new filing in a long-running lawsuit by a Fort Smith police officer against the department that a computer file sent by Fort Smith officer contained software intended to hack into his computer and make his hard drive unsafe.
Matt Campbell, a Little Rock lawyer, said he filed a Freedom of Information Act lawsuit today against the Little Rock School District for its failure to provide personnel records of Teresa Gordon, a media specialist at Jefferson Elementary.
According to a probable cause affidavit dated Oct. 21, CACD investigator Whitney Adams "fabricated ... reports and made entries in CACD referral cases that never occurred" in "approximately 43 separate cases throughout Benton and Washington counties."
The moment we've all been waiting for is almost here: The historic Robinson Center will reopen November 10 after a two-year, $70 million renovation. Here's what to look for when you finally get inside the doors.
