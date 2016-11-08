Elections: back to our regular programming, the red tide

After the euphoria of a potential big night for Democrats in Pulaski County, back to harsh reality.
Donald Trump is leading the presidential ballotin
g over Hillary Clinton 58-37. By comparison, Romney beat Obama in 2012 60-36.
Republican Sen. John Boozman
is leading Conner Eldridge statewide 60-37.
Republican Rep. French Hill leads Democrat Dianne Curry 54-42 with the help of the suburban counties, despite her early big lead in Pulaski. Other congressional incumbents are running up 3-1 margins against lightly regarded opponents.
Incomplete results for contested state Senate races show Rep. David Wallace
, a Republican, leading incumbent Dem. Sen. David Burnett,
despite a mountain of bad publicity for Wallace's company's involvement in a wreck of a bus with illegal workers that might have been heading to do disaster cleanup for his company.
At this moment in a big district, Democratic Sen. Bobby Pierce
is leading a challenge mounted by a Tom Cotton staffer and clone, Republican Trent Garner. Republican Sen. Jane English
appears to be turning back Democratic challenger Joe Woodson in North Little Rock.
Too early to draw conclusions on the 20 or so state House race
s, but the shape of it seems to portend a gain in Republican seats. However, Democrat Irvin Camacho was leading for a House seat in Springdale.
Also, BALLOT ISSUES:
All three legislatively referred measures — county officer terms, gubernatorial powers and corporate welfare — are leading handily, with the most negative votes against corporate welfare. Issue 6 is leading statewide in early voting, but the margin is close, 51-49.