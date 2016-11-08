Elections: back to our regular programming, the red tide

After the euphoria of a potential big night for Democrats in Pulaski County, back to harsh reality.Donald Trump is leading theg over Hillary Clinton 58-37. By comparison, Romney beat Obama in 2012 60-36.is leading Conner Eldridge statewide 60-37.Republican Rep. French Hill leads Democrat Dianne Curry 54-42 with the help of the suburban counties, despite her early big lead in Pulaski. Other congressional incumbents are running up 3-1 margins against lightly regarded opponents.Incomplete results for contested state Senate races show, a Republican, leading incumbentdespite a mountain of bad publicity for Wallace's company's involvement in a wreck of a bus with illegal workers that might have been heading to do disaster cleanup for his company.At this moment in a big district, Democraticis leading a challenge mounted by a Tom Cotton staffer and clone, Republican Trent Garner.appears to be turning back Democratic challenger Joe Woodson in North Little Rock.Too early to draw conclusions on the 20 or sos, but the shape of it seems to portend a gain in Republican seats. However, Democrat Irvin Camacho was leading for a House seat in Springdale.Also,All three legislatively referred measures — county officer terms, gubernatorial powers and corporate welfare — are leading handily, with the most negative votes against corporate welfare. Issue 6 is leading statewide in early voting, but the margin is close, 51-49.