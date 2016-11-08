Find out more →

Tuesday, November 8, 2016

Huckabee: 'Hillary ain't Bill'

Posted By on Tue, Nov 8, 2016 at 7:45 AM

One last pronouncement via Politico from Mike Huckabee, shilling for Donald Trump, who employs Huckabee's daughter and who otherwise holds promise for future benefits for the Huckabee clan should he be elected president today.

Bill Clinton is likable and has empathy and understands working people, says the Huckster. But  "Hillary ain't Bill."

“I know both of them,” he continued. “Hillary ain’t Bill. I wanna make it as clear as I can: She ain’t Bill. She does not have that empathy. And if working-class people think they’re gonna have a friend in the White House with Hillary, boy, are they in for a rude awakening if, God forbid, she gets there.”
Hillary needs big-name entertainers to draw crowds; Trump is enough of a draw on his own, says Huckster. He neglected to mention Trump bringing in Huckabee's pal, Ted Nugent, for his final day of campaigning. You know Nugent, whose hit "Cat Scratch Fever" includes the immortal line: "I make the pussy purr with the stroke of my hand." Appropriate for the groper, I guess.

But anyway, back to the Huckster.

“I think some of even the most reluctant Republicans are coming around. And I'm gonna tell you something: The ones that don't come around, I'm gonna remember them and I hope every other Republican remembers them,” he said. “Don't ever ask me for your vote again because you're done. You’re done.”
Speaking of done: What does the future hold for the Huckster after a Trump loss? How long will he be remembered?

Alas, Mike, we knew ye.

