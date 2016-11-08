Arkansas News Headlines are not appearing because your browser does not seem to support iframes.

Most Viewed Medical marijuana group keeps public in dark on backers As voters decide on legalized marijuana for medicine, one question lingers: Who's paying for the ad campaign to pass Issue 6.

Pantsuit Nation: They vote. They're with her Have you heard about Pantsuit Nation? It's a so-called "secret" Facebook group, described here by Vox. It's 2.5 million members strong and they'll be wearing pantsuits today when they vote for what they hope will be the first woman president of the U.S.

An open line and video election preview Here's the Tuesday open line and a video news roundup, such as there's much to report at this point.

The Election Night blog We'll be blogging the election tonight, with an emphasis on the Arkansas angle, since the national TV networks should have the presidential race covered and Donald Trump seems likely to be an easy winner here. Come join us at our watch party at Revolution Taco and Taqueria Lounge.

Huckabee: 'Hillary ain't Bill' Mike Huckabee closes out the presidential campaign with comments on the relative likability of Bill Clinton and Hillary Clinton and vows reprisal against Republicans who didn't back Donald Trump.