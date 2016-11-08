Pantsuit Nation: They vote. They're with her

Free performance of ballad depicting Lakota holy man Black Elk
Renowned balladeer and guitarist bring classic book to life
Proud nasty mother, daughter Florida voters! My mother is a survivor of the pre Roe vs Wade era and fought for our rights every chance she could. My grandmother was on the picket line until her death. I come from a long line of strong women and I am proud to continue the legacy of activism and being on the right side ofAlso:
history. #imwithher
I'm a Nasty Woman raising two little Bad Hombres in the very red state of Nebraska. I'm ecstatic to be electing our first female president today.Also:
This page has restored my faith in humanity. I've spent hours reading the posts. Some made me laugh while others made me cry. It's nice to know there are other like minded people out there who
want to make this country a better place.
Child of Muslim immigrants knocking on doors alone in Iowa and scared out of my mindAlso with a picture of a mother and two daughters flashing a V-for-victory sign:
It turns out I no longer own a pantsuit, but I wore my Strong Female Character shirt and took my daughters with me to vote this morning. We all three pushed the "cast your ballot" button together, and then my younger daughter Annabel cheered "yay!" on the way out. (I'm so full of hope and emotion today!)Feel good stuff.
HuckaBuck is sad for him, SugarButton and his family that the money-flow life support from…
I will be sooooo glad when this election is over. My fingers still tired from…
The Drumpfers are about to start eating their own & it's going to be hilarious…
Cover Story / Arkansas Reporter / The Week That Was / The Observer / Editorial / Max Brantley / Ernest Dumas / Gene Lyons / Jay Barth / Words / Guest Writer / Letters
A&E Feature / To-Do List / In Brief / Movie Reviews / Music Reviews / Theater Reviews / A&E News / Art Notes / Media / Dining Reviews / Dining Guide / Calendar / Gallery Listings