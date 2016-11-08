Find out more →

Tuesday, November 8, 2016

Pantsuit Nation: They vote. They're with her

Posted By on Tue, Nov 8, 2016 at 9:33 AM

Have you heard about Pantsuit Nation? It's a so-called "secret" Facebook group, described here by Vox.

The idea is positive commentary about political candidates (mostly Hillary Clinton) and moderators strip ugly remarks. People tell personal stories. They vow to wear pantsuits today.

The group is 2.5 MILLION members strong.

Facebook page here.

There's also an Instagram account.

Sample posts, generally accompanied by photos of members decked out for the day, taken off the top (they pile up so fast you can't keep up and comments are in the jillions):

Proud nasty mother, daughter Florida voters! My mother is a survivor of the pre Roe vs Wade era and fought for our rights every chance she could. My grandmother was on the picket line until her death. I come from a long line of strong women and I am proud to continue the legacy of activism and being on the right side of
history. #imwithher
Also:

I'm a Nasty Woman raising two little Bad Hombres in the very red state of Nebraska. I'm ecstatic to be electing our first female president today.

This page has restored my faith in humanity. I've spent hours reading the posts. Some made me laugh while others made me cry. It's nice to know there are other like minded people out there who
want to make this country a better place.
Also:

Child of Muslim immigrants knocking on doors alone in Iowa and scared out of my mind 
Also with a picture of a mother and two daughters flashing a V-for-victory sign:

It turns out I no longer own a pantsuit, but I wore my Strong Female Character shirt and took my daughters with me to vote this morning. We all three pushed the "cast your ballot" button together, and then my younger daughter Annabel cheered "yay!" on the way out. (I'm so full of hope and emotion today!)
Feel good stuff.

