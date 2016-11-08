Find out more →

Get unlimited access. Become a digital member!

Arkansas Blog

Archives | RSS

Tuesday, November 8, 2016

Pulaski votes

Posted By on Tue, Nov 8, 2016 at 9:15 AM

click to enlarge unnamed.jpg

Brian Chilson has been snapping photos at polling places today. At top is Pulaski Heights Presbyterian, my home precinct, one of the most reliably blue polls in the state. It WILL vote for Hillary Clinton, regardless of what the rest of the state does.

click to enlarge unnamed.jpg

Enthusiastic young people waved the blue flag (this may be from a group of Central High students who also gathered at the Capitol this morning.)

click to enlarge unnamed.jpg
And there were grumps. But I think this sentiment will be substantially outvoted.

Tags: , ,

Instapaper
Share
Favorite
Comments
Email

Speaking of Voting, Little Rock

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

More by Max Brantley

  • Huckabee: 'Hillary ain't Bill'

    Mike Huckabee closes out the presidential campaign with comments on the relative likability of Bill Clinton and Hillary Clinton and vows reprisal against Republicans who didn't back Donald Trump.
    • by Max Brantley
    • Nov 8, 2016

  • Wikileaks, Robert E. Lee and the future of America

    KARK picked up a scrap from the Wikileaks hack last night that illustrates, well, just how finely the Clinton campaign grinds in preparing for anything.
    • by Max Brantley
    • Nov 8, 2016

  • Judge OKs poll watcher in Pine Bluff

    After a hearing yesterday, Special Judge David Laser held that it was legal for Jefferson County Election Commission Stu Soffer, a Republican, to also serve as a poll watcher so long as he was appointed by the Republican Party, rather than an individual candidate.
    • by Max Brantley
    • Nov 8, 2016
  • More »

Readers also liked…

  • Former workers at Justin Harris' preschool say they were told to sign in adopted girls despite absence

    Several former workers from Growing Gods' Kingdom have told the Times that two of the Harris girls were signed in to the preschool on a daily basis but were not in attendance. This raises the question of whether the preschool improperly claimed public funds for the girls.
    • by Benjamin Hardy
    • Mar 30, 2015

  • Deputy killed, police chief wounded in Sebastian County. Suspect in custody

    40/29 TV reports that two law officers were shot about 7 a.m. today near Hackett in Sebastian County and at mid-afternoon came word that one of them had died. Later in the day a suspect was taken into custody in the shooting.
    • by Max Brantley
    • Aug 10, 2016

  • Cotton speech draws protest

    Protesters greeted Tom Cotton today at an event held by the Foreign Policy Initiative, the neocon think tank founded by Cotton cheerleaders Bill Kristol and Robert Kagan, called (of course) "Will Congress provide for the Common Defense? National Security priorities in an increasingly dangerous world."
    • by Lindsey Millar
    • Mar 23, 2015

Most Shared

Visit Arkansas

Free performance of ballad depicting Lakota holy man Black Elk

Free performance of ballad depicting Lakota holy man Black Elk

Renowned balladeer and guitarist bring classic book to life

Most Viewed

Most Recent Comments

  • Re: Huckabee: 'Hillary ain't Bill'

    • Memory to the republicans is a fungible item .... just ask Cruz ....

    • Posted by Casper
    • on November 8, 2016

  • Re: Huckabee: 'Hillary ain't Bill'

    • A Trump loss assures amoral hucksters like The Huck a continued livelihood on the conspiracy…

    • Posted by Claude Bahls
    • on November 8, 2016

  • Re: Huckabee: 'Hillary ain't Bill'

    • Why even give this man ink (or pixels?) He lives on attention. Please starve him.

    • Posted by Bedub
    • on November 8, 2016

Top Commenters

Blogroll

Site Index

News

Cover Story / Arkansas Reporter / The Week That Was / The Observer / Editorial / Max Brantley / Ernest Dumas / Gene Lyons / Jay Barth / Words / Guest Writer / Letters

Entertainment

A&E Feature / To-Do List / In Brief / Movie Reviews / Music Reviews / Theater Reviews / A&E News / Art Notes / Media / Dining Reviews / Dining Guide / Calendar / Gallery Listings

This Week's Cover

Cover of this issue of The Arkansas Times

Quick Links

  • El Latino
  • Best Lawyers
  • UALR Public Radio
  • Fox 16 News
  • Savvy Kids

Special Publications

Cover
 

© 2016 Arkansas Times | 201 East Markham, Suite 200, Little Rock, AR 72201
Powered by Foundation