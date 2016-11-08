Pulaski votes

click to enlarge

Brian Chilson has been snapping photos at polling places today. At top is Pulaski Heights Presbyterian, my home precinct, one of the most reliably blue polls in the state. It WILL vote forregardless of what the rest of the state does.Enthusiastic young people waved the blue flag (this may be from a group of Central High students who also gathered at the Capitol this morning.)And there were grumps. But I think this sentiment will be substantially outvoted.