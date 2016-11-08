Find out more →

Arkansas Blog

Tuesday, November 8, 2016

Pulaski votes

Posted By on Tue, Nov 8, 2016 at 9:15 AM

Brian Chilson has been snapping photos at polling places today. At top is Pulaski Heights Presbyterian, my home precinct, one of the most reliably blue polls in the state. It WILL vote for Hillary Clinton, regardless of what the rest of the state does.

Enthusiastic young people waved the blue flag (this may be from a group of Central High students who also gathered at the Capitol this morning.)

And there were grumps. But I think this sentiment will be substantially outvoted.

Comments

Add a comment

 
  • Pantsuit Nation: They vote. They're with her

    Have you heard about Pantsuit Nation? It's a so-called "secret" Facebook group, described here by Vox. It's 2.5 million members strong and they'll be wearing pantsuits today when they vote for what they hope will be the first woman president of the U.S.
    • by Max Brantley
    • Nov 8, 2016

  • Huckabee: 'Hillary ain't Bill'

    Mike Huckabee closes out the presidential campaign with comments on the relative likability of Bill Clinton and Hillary Clinton and vows reprisal against Republicans who didn't back Donald Trump.
    • by Max Brantley
    • Nov 8, 2016

  • Wikileaks, Robert E. Lee and the future of America

    KARK picked up a scrap from the Wikileaks hack last night that illustrates, well, just how finely the Clinton campaign grinds in preparing for anything.
    • by Max Brantley
    • Nov 8, 2016
  • Re: Huckabee: 'Hillary ain't Bill'

    • HuckaBuck is sad for him, SugarButton and his family that the money-flow life support from…

    • Posted by Arkanzin
    • on November 8, 2016

  • Re: Pulaski votes

    • I will be sooooo glad when this election is over. My fingers still tired from…

    • Posted by louie
    • on November 8, 2016

  • Re: Huckabee: 'Hillary ain't Bill'

    • The Drumpfers are about to start eating their own & it's going to be hilarious…

    • Posted by tsallenarng
    • on November 8, 2016

