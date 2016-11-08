The Election Night blog

click to enlarge

SWAG: Favor being handed out at Arkansas Republican watch party.

Theis sponsoring an election watch party tonight atat Clinton and Markham in the River Market District. I'll be blogging there and at the office nearby and posting occasional video to Facebook. For now, I'll follow chronological updates, with the first big local news expected to beThe early vote will be about half the total vote, with total early and absentee voting over 80,000 in Pulaski, an increase of maybe 15 percent from 2012.Otherwise:6 PM — The call of states begins, with Kentucky and Indiana to Trump, Vermont to Clinton and Virginia, Georgia (maybe a !)and South Carolina too early to call.5 P.M. — EXIT POLLING — Networks begin revealing exit poll findings. Not much shocking. Low favorable ratings for both canddiates. Big advantage for Hillary Clinton among Latino and black voters. Donald Trump widened Mitt Romney's margin among non-college-graduate white voters. Hillary Clinton erased the conventional Republican edge among college-educated white voters. Women favored Clinton heavily. Men — white men 0particularly — went strongly for Trump. One interesting figure: MSNBC indicated a strong lead for Clinton among first-time voters. If the Clinton ground game was as superior as it appeared to be, that might mean something. Also: Voters oppose a border wall and heavily favor a path to citizenship for immigrants.