Wikileaks, Robert E. Lee and the future of America

click to enlarge
KARK/Fox 16 picked up a scrap from
-
YOU CAN'T BE TOO CAREFUL: A Wikileaks memo indicates Clinton campaign was mindful of being drawn into Confederate flag/Robert E. Lee controversy. I doubt this button had an official campaign blessing.
the Wikileaks
hack last night that illustrates, well, just how finely the Clinton campaign grinds in preparation.
It appears e-mail was sent in 2015 about the fact that legislation passed during Bill Clinton's days as governor declared that a star on the state flag stood for Arkansas's membership in the Confederacy. And there was a reference in the KARK report to a recent debate in the Arkansas legislature about ending the joint observance of a Robert E. Lee/Martin Luther King holiday.
"Anytime you're dealing with highly emotional issues, you always want to be careful," said a local strategist in commenting on the note mined by Russian hackers.
Yup.
As luck had it, many issues boiled up in the presidential race, but Clinton didn't get drawn into the Arkansas debate on Lee/King day.
Which brings me to an election morning thought about Wikileaks:
Could any other candidate for public office have withstood a hack of tens of thousands of e-mails by key campaigners with so little damage? Sure the material revealed infighting and snark and triangulation — some of it no doubt personally embarrassing. But not so much as a smoking cap pistol of anything resembling real wrongdoing.
It is the story of three decades of Clinton pursuit. The wily coyotes are sure the material exists to bring the Clintons down, if only the investigation can go long enough and deep enough. Even now, Republican Rep. Jason Chaffetz
promises "years" more inquiry on Hillary Clinton's e-mail.
That, I think, is the question America must answer if Hillary Clinton wins today. Do they really want Washington to spend its energy in a witch hunt and eternally pitched division? Or would they rather an effort at mutual governance?