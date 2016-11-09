Governor talks marijuana, Trump victory, new look of Obamacare

Much of the discussion at Gov. Asa Hutchinson's afternoon news conference. which you can watch above, was about implementation of the medical marijuana amendment, which he opposed.
He said the people and spoken and he'd implement it, beginning with releasing $3 million from the governor's fund to begin planning the regulatory process. He said he wished the feds would deal with the problem, but he didn't mean legalize it. He must meet soon with legislative leaders on membership of the regulatory board that is required by the new amendment.
A Trump administration could choose to get tough on marijuana again, but there are now 31 states that are law breakers in this area to varying degrees.
Hutchinson said all employers would have to review drug testing policies. I await more on this detail, but I'm still unclear why medical marijuana should be treated differently than any of the other drugs people take for pain management.
Hutchinson said getting the regulatory process would take some time, but the amendment sets out a timetable for action. And there are some major investors anxious to begin getting a return on their money. Who are they? We still don't really know.
He said the election indicated voters wanted "change."
The governor said he thought the announcement of a renewed investigation of Hillary Clinton's e-mail would guarantee her election.
He said he had no interest in serving in the Trump administration, though he's already drawn a mention as a potential attorney general candidate. He said flatly he wouldn't consider it.
He will renew requests for a block grant waiver to run the Medicaid expansion and to impose a work requirement on recipients. He said an asset test is also a consideration.
Several former workers from Growing Gods' Kingdom have told the Times that two of the Harris girls were signed in to the preschool on a daily basis but were not in attendance. This raises the question of whether the preschool improperly claimed public funds for the girls.
Protesters greeted Tom Cotton today at an event held by the Foreign Policy Initiative, the neocon think tank founded by Cotton cheerleaders Bill Kristol and Robert Kagan, called (of course) "Will Congress provide for the Common Defense? National Security priorities in an increasingly dangerous world."
According to a probable cause affidavit dated Oct. 21, CACD investigator Whitney Adams "fabricated ... reports and made entries in CACD referral cases that never occurred" in "approximately 43 separate cases throughout Benton and Washington counties."
The moment we've all been waiting for is almost here: The historic Robinson Center will reopen November 10 after a two-year, $70 million renovation. Here's what to look for when you finally get inside the doors.
Gov. Asa Hutchinson presented the legislature with his proposed budget for the state of Arkansas this morning, outlining a plan that would include a $50 million tax cut, a significant increase in child welfare spending and no money added to the General Improvement Fund.