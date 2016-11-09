Governor talks marijuana, Trump victory, new look of Obamacare

Much of the discussion at Gov. Asa Hutchinson's afternoon news conference. which you can watch above, was about implementation of the, which he opposed.He said the people and spoken and he'd implement it, beginning with releasing $3 million from the governor's fund to begin planning the regulatory process. He said he wished the feds would deal with the problem, but he didn't mean legalize it. He must meet soon with legislative leaders on membership of the regulatory board that is required by the new amendment.A Trump administration could choose to get tough on marijuana again, but there are now 31 states that are law breakers in this area to varying degrees.Hutchinson said all employers would have to review drug testing policies. I await more on this detail, but I'm still unclear why medical marijuana should be treated differently than any of the other drugs people take for pain management.Hutchinson said getting the regulatory process would take some time, but the amendment sets out a timetable for action. And there are some major investors anxious to begin getting a return on their money. Who are they? We still don't really know.He said the election indicated voters wanted "change."The governor said he thought the announcement of a renewed investigation of Hillary Clinton's e-mail would guarantee her election.He said he had no interest in serving in the Trump administration, though he's already drawn a mention as a potential attorney general candidate. He said flatly he wouldn't consider it.He will renew requests for a block grant waiver to run the Medicaid expansion and to impose a work requirement on recipients. He said an asset test is also a consideration.