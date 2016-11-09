Find out more →

Get unlimited access. Become a digital member!

Arkansas Blog

Archives | RSS

  |  

Wednesday, November 9, 2016

The Republican sweep went from bottom to top in Arkansas

Posted By on Wed, Nov 9, 2016 at 6:22 AM

click to enlarge 36 PERCENT CEILING: Conner Eldridge campaigned long and hard, spent a big sum of his own money and couldn't crack a 36 percent vote against an opponent with a low favorable rating on account of scant name recognition. But John Boozman is a Republican.
  • 36 PERCENT CEILING: Conner Eldridge campaigned long and hard, spent a big sum of his own money and couldn't crack a 36 percent vote against an opponent with a low favorable rating on account of scant name recognition. But John Boozman is a Republican.
Arkansas was no outlier in the national election after all.

Its voters, as expected, gave Donald Trump a 60-34 victory over Hillary Clinton (she was a couple of points lower than Barack Obama in 2012.) But the state ran with the winner, which the polls had said wasn't likely.

Sen. John Boozman, the incumbent Republican, also got 60 percent in beating Conner Eldridge, who edged out Clinton's showing with 36 percent. That appears to be the ceiling for Democrats statewide in Arkansas now. There'll be no consolation prize for Eldridge's effort in a political appointment from a Clinton administration.

The Republican legislature's constitutional amendment slate — longer terms for county officials; removal of gubernatorial power change when out of state; and a massive corporate welfare amendment for unlimited public borrowing for private business and legal taxpayer handouts to corporate lobbyists — all passed easily. Corporate welfare got "only" 65 percent of the vote.

Medical marijuana passed. More about that later.

Republicans picked up two Senate seats. A Tea Party Republican with a fraught business record, Rep. David Wallace, badly beat Sen. David Burnett in Northeast Arkansas. Trent Garner, a Tom Cotton wannabe, ousted Democratic Sen. Bobby Pierce in South Arkansas.

If I count correctly, Republicans won 27 of 33 contested House races, tossing out several incumbent Democrats in the process. Democrats will be a marginal force of little consequence in coming legislative session.

Some promising candidates who did everything right for Democrats still lost by wide margins against extremist candidates — see Nate Looney in Jonesboro, for example. Irvin Camacho and Grimsley Graham made valiant efforts for House seats in Republican Northwest Arkansas, but nonetheless fell short, with 44 and 46 percent showings respectively.

Republicans lived in this wilderness for decades in Arkansas. There is no reason to expect a quick turnaround for Democrats.


Tags: ,

Instapaper
Share
Favorite
Comments
Email

Speaking of Arkansas Election Results

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

More by Max Brantley

Readers also liked…

Most Shared

Visit Arkansas

Happening Hot Springs Village

Happening Hot Springs Village

Located on a vast 26,000 acres in the picturesque foothills of the Ouachita Mountains, Hot Springs Village offers a range of recreational outlets for residents and visitors to take on

Most Viewed

Most Recent Comments

Top Commenters

Blogroll

Site Index

News

Cover Story / Arkansas Reporter / The Week That Was / The Observer / Editorial / Max Brantley / Ernest Dumas / Gene Lyons / Jay Barth / Words / Guest Writer / Letters

Entertainment

A&E Feature / To-Do List / In Brief / Movie Reviews / Music Reviews / Theater Reviews / A&E News / Art Notes / Media / Dining Reviews / Dining Guide / Calendar / Gallery Listings

This Week's Cover

Cover of this issue of The Arkansas Times

Quick Links

  • El Latino
  • Best Lawyers
  • UALR Public Radio
  • Fox 16 News
  • Savvy Kids

Special Publications

Cover
 

© 2016 Arkansas Times | 201 East Markham, Suite 200, Little Rock, AR 72201
Powered by Foundation