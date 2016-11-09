The Republican sweep went from bottom to top in Arkansas

click to enlarge 36 PERCENT CEILING: Conner Eldridge campaigned long and hard, spent a big sum of his own money and couldn't crack a 36 percent vote against an opponent with a low favorable rating on account of scant name recognition. But John Boozman is a Republican.

Arkansas was no outlier in the national election after all.Its voters, as expected, gavea 60-34 victory over(she was a couple of points lower than Barack Obama in 2012.) But the state ran with the winner, which the polls had said wasn't likely.the incumbent Republican, also got 60 percent in beating, who edged out Clinton's showing with 36 percent. That appears to be the ceiling for Democrats statewide in Arkansas now. There'll be no consolation prize for Eldridge's effort in a political appointment from a Clinton administration.The Republican legislature's constitutional amendment slate — longer terms for county officials; removal of gubernatorial power change when out of state; and a massive corporate welfare amendment for unlimited public borrowing for private business and legal taxpayer handouts to corporate lobbyists — all passed easily. Corporate welfare got "only" 65 percent of the vote.Medical marijuana passed. More about that later.Republicans picked up two Senate seats. A Tea Party Republican with a fraught business record,, badly beatin Northeast Arkansas.a Tom Cotton wannabe, oustedin South Arkansas.If I count correctly, Republicans won 27 of 33 contested House races, tossing out several incumbent Democrats in the process. Democrats will be a marginal force of little consequence in coming legislative session.Some promising candidates who did everything right for Democrats still lost by wide margins against extremist candidates — seein Jonesboro, for example.andmade valiant efforts for House seats in Republican Northwest Arkansas, but nonetheless fell short, with 44 and 46 percent showings respectively.Republicans lived in this wilderness for decades in Arkansas. There is no reason to expect a quick turnaround for Democrats.