Find out more →

Get unlimited access. Become a digital member!

Arkansas Blog

Archives | RSS

  |  

Wednesday, November 9, 2016

Morning in America after a wrecking ball election

Posted By on Wed, Nov 9, 2016 at 6:05 AM

click to enlarge maxresdefault.jpg

click to enlarge WINNER!
  • WINNER!
Donald Trump has won the presidency — easily.

The Republican Party holds both houses of Congress.

The GOP holds a record number of governorships.

Much will be said and written about last night, but a few things were clear:

* Identity politics carried the night. The identity: White male without a college education. Race and gender remain potent in America. Feminism was rejected again last night.

* Political conventions — ground games, advertising — mean nothing against TV personality politics and grievance.

* The politicization of the FBI played a key role in the final outcome — both in the late decline in Hillary Clinton's poll numbers and the accompanying cratering of Democratic hopes to pick up Senate seats. James Comey mattered.

* The Clinton e-mail "scandal" was the most over-covered and misrepresented story of the campaign.

* Meddling in the election — and media acquiescence in it — through Julian Assange, Wikileaks and Russia was the most undercovered story of the campaign and the most ominous for the future.

click to enlarge ALAS: We won't know Merrick Garland as Supreme Court justice.
  • ALAS: We won't know Merrick Garland as Supreme Court justice.
Finally: Has there ever been a more momentous and longer-lasting political decision than the Republican Senate's decision to break with custom and moral government to deny President Barack Obama's appointment of Merrick Garland to the U.S. Supreme Court? Preserving that appointment for President Donald Trump holds consequences that will unfold over many years and I don't expect them to be good for those on the progressive side of the political aide.

Judge Wendell Griffen, in commenting on the election, recalls Rutherford B. Hayes election in the House in 1876 and the end of Reconstruction, rise of Jim Crow and the rest.

In 2008, a voting coalition of moderate and progressive white men and women, African Americans, Latino Americans, Asian-Americans, and white Millennials elected President Obama. In 2016, a coalition of white working class men and women, white senior citizens, and white religious conservatives elected President-Elect Donald Trump. Time will tell whether the 2016 election of Mr. Trump will have the same unjust consequences as the 1876 election of Mr. Hayes had for the nation. 
President Obama leaves office with high approval ratings, a solid record of achievement and a flawless effort to help Hillary Clinton continue his work. It is probably true that the racial animus he engendered remains at the root of Donald Trump's victory.

What now? Good question.
Instapaper
Share
Favorite
Comments (2)
Email

Comments (2)

Showing 1-2 of 2

Add a comment

 
Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS
Showing 1-2 of 2

Add a comment

More by Max Brantley

Readers also liked…

  • Blue Hog says Fort Smith police tried to hack into his computer

    Matt Campbell, author of the Blue Hog Report and a Little Rock lawyer, says in a new filing in a long-running lawsuit by a Fort Smith police officer against the department that a computer file sent by Fort Smith officer contained software intended to hack into his computer and make his hard drive unsafe.
    • by Max Brantley
    • Apr 14, 2015

  • Trump bombs on Saturday Night Live

    Correct me if you think otherwise, but commentary across the web seems unanimous that Donald Trump's turn on "Saturday Night Live" wasn't funny.
    • by Max Brantley
    • Nov 8, 2015

  • Speaking of the Clinton Foundation: Returns in maize and beans

    A reporter for Politifact, the Pulitzer Prize-winning fact-checking organization, sent a reporter to Africa to see where money given to the Clinton Foundation has been put to work. He found tangible results.
    • by Max Brantley
    • Sep 6, 2016

Most Shared

Visit Arkansas

Happening Hot Springs Village

Happening Hot Springs Village

Located on a vast 26,000 acres in the picturesque foothills of the Ouachita Mountains, Hot Springs Village offers a range of recreational outlets for residents and visitors to take on

Most Viewed

Most Recent Comments

Top Commenters

Blogroll

Site Index

News

Cover Story / Arkansas Reporter / The Week That Was / The Observer / Editorial / Max Brantley / Ernest Dumas / Gene Lyons / Jay Barth / Words / Guest Writer / Letters

Entertainment

A&E Feature / To-Do List / In Brief / Movie Reviews / Music Reviews / Theater Reviews / A&E News / Art Notes / Media / Dining Reviews / Dining Guide / Calendar / Gallery Listings

This Week's Cover

Cover of this issue of The Arkansas Times

Quick Links

  • El Latino
  • Best Lawyers
  • UALR Public Radio
  • Fox 16 News
  • Savvy Kids

Special Publications

Cover
 

© 2016 Arkansas Times | 201 East Markham, Suite 200, Little Rock, AR 72201
Powered by Foundation