Wednesday, November 9, 2016

Robbery suspect found hanged in White County jail

Posted By on Wed, Nov 9, 2016 at 3:08 PM

Keylan Comic, 19, of Bryant, arrested in September in a Waffle House robbery, was found dead Saturday in a cell in the White County jail in Searcy, the State Police said.

The State Police Criminal Investigation Division was asked to investigate. A State Police spokesman said Comic was being held on a robbery charge when he was found about 4:45 p.m. Saturday hanging from a bed sheet attached to a bed frame. Life-saving efforts failed. The body was taken to the State Crime lab.

Searcy police arrested four men Sept. 13 in the robbery of a Searcy Waffle House. Conway police have said  Comic was a suspect in the robbery of a Waffle House in Conway the day before.





