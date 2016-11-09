Find out more →

Thursday, November 10, 2016

UPDATE: Robbery suspect found hanged in White County jail

Posted By on Thu, Nov 10, 2016 at 7:14 AM

click to enlarge KEYLAN COMIC
  • KEYLAN COMIC
Keylan Comic, 19, of Bryant, arrested in September in a Waffle House robbery, was found dead Saturday in a cell in the White County jail in Searcy, the State Police said.

The State Police Criminal Investigation Division was asked to investigate. A State Police spokesman said Comic was being held on a robbery charge when he was found about 4:45 p.m. Saturday hanging from a bed sheet attached to a bed frame. Life-saving efforts failed. The body was taken to the State Crime lab.

Searcy police arrested four men Sept. 13 in the robbery of a Searcy Waffle House. Conway police have said  Comic was a suspect in the robbery of a Waffle House in Conway the day before.

UPDATE: KARK has a report about events in the jail leading to Comic's death.  He had been placed in isolation after a fight with another inmate. The report alleges mistreatment of Comic by a jailer and also reports he was on a suicide watch.





