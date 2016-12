UPDATE: Robbery suspect found hanged in White County jail

click to enlarge KEYLAN COMIC

, 19, of Bryant, arrested in September in a Waffle House robbery , was found dead Saturday in a cell in thein Searcy, the State Police said.The State Police Criminal Investigation Division was asked to investigate. A State Police spokesman said Comic was being held on a robbery charge when he was found about 4:45 p.m. Saturday hanging from a bed sheet attached to a bed frame. Life-saving efforts failed. The body was taken to the State Crime lab.Searcy police arrested four men Sept. 13 in the robbery of a Searcy Waffle House. Conway police have said Comic was a suspect in the robbery of a Waffle House in Conway the day before.UPDATE: KARK has a report about events in the jai l leading to Comic's death. He had been placed in isolation after a fight with another inmate. The report alleges mistreatment of Comic by a jailer and also reports he was on a suicide watch.