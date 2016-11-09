Find out more →

Get unlimited access. Become a digital member!

Arkansas Blog

Archives | RSS

Wednesday, November 9, 2016

The day-after open line, with video lament

Posted By on Wed, Nov 9, 2016 at 1:33 PM

Here's the Wednesday open line and today's roundup of bad election news.
Instapaper
Share
Favorite
Comments (1)
Email

Comments

Showing 1-1 of 1

Add a comment

 
Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS
Showing 1-1 of 1

Add a comment

More by Max Brantley

Readers also liked…

Most Shared

Visit Arkansas

Happening Hot Springs Village

Happening Hot Springs Village

Located on a vast 26,000 acres in the picturesque foothills of the Ouachita Mountains, Hot Springs Village offers a range of recreational outlets for residents and visitors to take on

Most Viewed

Most Recent Comments

Top Commenters

Blogroll

Site Index

News

Cover Story / Arkansas Reporter / The Week That Was / The Observer / Editorial / Max Brantley / Ernest Dumas / Gene Lyons / Jay Barth / Words / Guest Writer / Letters

Entertainment

A&E Feature / To-Do List / In Brief / Movie Reviews / Music Reviews / Theater Reviews / A&E News / Art Notes / Media / Dining Reviews / Dining Guide / Calendar / Gallery Listings

This Week's Cover

Cover of this issue of The Arkansas Times

Quick Links

  • El Latino
  • Best Lawyers
  • UALR Public Radio
  • Fox 16 News
  • Savvy Kids

Special Publications

Cover
 

© 2016 Arkansas Times | 201 East Markham, Suite 200, Little Rock, AR 72201
Powered by Foundation