Find out more →

Get unlimited access. Become a digital member!

Arkansas Blog

Archives | RSS

Wednesday, November 9, 2016

To the victors ... Spoils for Mike Huckabee

Posted By on Wed, Nov 9, 2016 at 6:55 AM

click to enlarge SECRETARY OF STATE? Newt.
  • SECRETARY OF STATE? Newt.
Speculation has begun on a Donald Trump cabinet.

I'll leave you with this stomach churner: Newt Gingrich for secretary of state; Rudy Giuliani for attorney general; Mike Huckabee for secretary of Commerce; Sarah Palin for Interior.

Really. Politico actually listed those possibilities.

Huck might not be able to take a pay cut from media activities, but if he could land spots for the whole clan, from Janet on down through the kids, it might work out.

Huck, by the way, spent election day snarking about a potential Clinton victory, until the tide turned. Trump pollsters apparently were surprised by the outcome, too. Example before the returns were indicating victory:

click to enlarge screen_shot_2016-11-09_at_6.53.14_am.png


Tags: , ,

Instapaper
Share
Favorite
Comments (1)
Email

Speaking of Donald Trump, Mike Huckabee

Comments

Showing 1-1 of 1

Add a comment

 
Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS
Showing 1-1 of 1

Add a comment

More by Max Brantley

Readers also liked…

Most Shared

Visit Arkansas

Happening Hot Springs Village

Happening Hot Springs Village

Located on a vast 26,000 acres in the picturesque foothills of the Ouachita Mountains, Hot Springs Village offers a range of recreational outlets for residents and visitors to take on

Most Viewed

Most Recent Comments

Top Commenters

Blogroll

Site Index

News

Cover Story / Arkansas Reporter / The Week That Was / The Observer / Editorial / Max Brantley / Ernest Dumas / Gene Lyons / Jay Barth / Words / Guest Writer / Letters

Entertainment

A&E Feature / To-Do List / In Brief / Movie Reviews / Music Reviews / Theater Reviews / A&E News / Art Notes / Media / Dining Reviews / Dining Guide / Calendar / Gallery Listings

This Week's Cover

Cover of this issue of The Arkansas Times

Quick Links

  • El Latino
  • Best Lawyers
  • UALR Public Radio
  • Fox 16 News
  • Savvy Kids

Special Publications

Cover
 

© 2016 Arkansas Times | 201 East Markham, Suite 200, Little Rock, AR 72201
Powered by Foundation