Waltons take a beating in Massachusetts vote on charter schools

click to enlarge Boston Globe

One other bright spot in national election returns: Theand other billionaires came out losers in their backing of a ballot measur e, Question 2, to take theThe measure was being defeated 62-38. A broad coalition opposed the measure as damaging to real public schools. The billionaire charter school backers spent more by a wide margin, with almost $2 million coming f romthe Walmart heirs who've had more luck charterizing Arkansas. They won't have to spend so much to get most of what they desire here, given past investments in the controlling powers. But there's a growing sense in the country that charter schools hold peril for good public schools, just as people came to understand the damage of publicly financed school vouchers. Charters aren't much different. Public money pays for privately run schools that typically have far less accountability than real public schools operated by taxpayers.